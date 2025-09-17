11
8
34
40
2
9
33
23
30
32
3
49
39
14
37
1
4
25
48
18
35
16
24
43
15
26
29
38
20
46
10
44
13
31
22
5
Real Madrid: Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update as Xabi Alonso fears needing 'solutions'

Real Madrid: Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update as Xabi Alonso fears needing 'solutions'

2025-09-17Last Updated: 2025-09-17
345 Less than a minute


The summer signing was forced off after just five minutes


Source link

2025-09-17Last Updated: 2025-09-17
345 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Hearts vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Hearts vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

2024-07-17
Harry Maguire responds to belated apology from Ghana MP over ruthless public mockery

Harry Maguire responds to belated apology from Ghana MP over ruthless public mockery

2023-11-23
Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Pre-season friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Pre-season friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates

2025-08-03
Liverpool vs Norwich LIVE! FA Cup draw updates, match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Liverpool vs Norwich LIVE! FA Cup draw updates, match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

2024-01-28
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo