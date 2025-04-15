37
Real Madrid vs Arsenal FC: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Despite missing a host of key players last week and considered underdogs for the tie overall, two outstanding free-kicks from Declan Rice and another goal from emergency striker Mikel Merino completed a memorable night for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

The task now facing Mikel Arteta’s side is to get the job done against a Real Madrid side that are expected to give a better account for themselves in front of their own supporters.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game…

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground!

Real Madrid vs Arsenal team news

Eduardo Camavinga is suspended after being sent-off in the closing stages of the first leg last week. His absence should lead to an immediate recall for Aurelien Tchouameni who served a ban of his own at the Emirates Stadium.

Dani Ceballos is available against his former loan club after returning from injury at the weekend, David Alaba should be fine but Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal will watch on from the sidelines.


