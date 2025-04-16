2
31
32
18
10
39
37
38
34
5
25
20
23
44
26
22
46
14
8
4
11
16
48
9
24
29
40
15
30
13
1
35
49
43
33
3
Real Madrid XI vs Arsenal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

Real Madrid XI vs Arsenal: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

2025-04-16Last Updated: 2025-04-16
348 Less than a minute


Kylian Mbappe available but Carlo Ancelotti facing a couple of major selection dilemmas in comeback bid


Source link

2025-04-16Last Updated: 2025-04-16
348 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Crystal Palace vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Crystal Palace vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

2024-04-06
Brentford: Thomas Frank praises defence in Brighton draw and gives hint over Bryan Mbeumo role

Brentford: Thomas Frank praises defence in Brighton draw and gives hint over Bryan Mbeumo role

2024-04-04
Fresh Arsenal injuries dampen ‘beautiful’ Saka return ahead of Real Madrid tie

Fresh Arsenal injuries dampen ‘beautiful’ Saka return ahead of Real Madrid tie

2025-04-02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta goalkeeper gamble has split the fanbase and risked the title race

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta goalkeeper gamble has split the fanbase and risked the title race

2023-10-23
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo