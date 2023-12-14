Rebecca Welch to make history as first female Premier League referee

Rebecca Welch will become the first female referee to take charge of a Premier League fixture when she oversees the match between Fulham and Burnley on 23 December.

The 40-year-old from Washington in Tyne and Wear, who began refereeing in 2010 alongside her job in the NHS, continues to make history in men’s football after previously being the first woman to referee a game in the English Football League (EFL) back in April 2021.

She was also the first woman to referee a men’s FA Cup fixture – in January 2022 – and a Championship game, the latter coming in January 2023.

It comes as Sam Allison, who will officiate Sheffield United’s match against Luton on 26 December, is set to become the Premier League’s first black referee since Uriah Rennie in 2008.

Allison, 42, played for Swindon, Bristol City, Bournemouth and Exeter before beginning his refereeing career.

Having initially continued to work as a firefighter, he turned to full-time refereeing and officiated in the Football League from 2020, where he took charge of more than 100 matches before being promoted to the Championship at the beginning of the season.

He was also fourth official for the Premier League game between Brighton and Chelsea in October 2022.

On the appointment of Welch, who served as a fourth official – again the first woman to have done so in Premier League history – for Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Fulham in November and regularly officiates Women’s Super League (WSL) fixtures, the Premier League said on its website: “History will be made when Fulham host Burnley on Saturday 23 December, with Rebecca Welch becoming the Premier League’s first woman referee.”

Howard Webb, the head of Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL), said: “Both Rebecca and Sam were part of the development group that was created last year. They went through a selection process to be part of that.

“Credit to them, they have delivered good performances in the Championship this season and deserve their opportunities due to their quality and the talent that they have.

“Of course, it’s significant in terms of Rebecca being the first female to take the whistle in the Premier Leagues. She was the fourth official a few weeks ago for the first time, and we have lots of talented female officials working in the game. We have Kirsty Dowle taking charge of her first Football League game this weekend at Doncaster Rovers; she’s another Fifa-registered official.

“I just hope that other people will see the success of these female officials, young girls and young women, and think that refereeing might be for them.

“Sam, being the first black referee in the Premier League since Uriah Rennie back in 2008, again we know he has performed well in the Championship this year at a consistent level and we are confident he will deliver a strong performance.

“The profile of the game will serve as a role model for others in under-represented communities and that is undoubtedly a positive.

“We need greater diversity because undoubtedly there is quality in all communities and previously, for whatever reason, we have not been able to bring people through from those groups. And now it’s happening at last, thankfully.”