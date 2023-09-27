2
30
21
43
22
11
18
8
50
3
5
40
20
15
37
46
1
33
16
47
49
7
31
39
14
13
4
23
25
10
35
24
32
29
44
45
38
48
9
34
26

Reece James: Chelsea FC captain faces ban after FA charge in latest blow to Mauricio Pochettino

145 1 minute read


C

helsea captain Reece James faces a ban after being charged by the Football Association for “insulting or abusive” language towards a referee.

The incident happened during Sunday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa, in which James was not involved due to injury. The match official was Jarred Gillett, who James is said to have confronted in the tunnel after the game which Chelsea lost thanks to Ollie Watkin’s late goal.


Source link

145 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

One year on from the Euros win, England are trying their best to forget it

One year on from the Euros win, England are trying their best to forget it

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal eye Ansu Fati; Lavia, Olise to Chelsea; Liverpool make Endo move; Amrabat fight

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal eye Ansu Fati; Lavia, Olise to Chelsea; Liverpool make Endo move; Amrabat fight

Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth: Endo debut, starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest

Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth: Endo debut, starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea want Maguire; fresh Caicedo bid; Bitello to Arsenal; Onana in Man Utd medical

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea want Maguire; fresh Caicedo bid; Bitello to Arsenal; Onana in Man Utd medical

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo