10
2
33
46
15
9
29
50
35
3
4
24
32
49
11
7
25
5
26
47
8
37
1
20
39
18
48
45
22
31
16
21
38
23
14
44
30
13
43
40
34

Reece James vows caution over Chelsea injury comeback

143 1 minute read


C

helsea captain Reece James has vowed to approach his long-awaited return from injury with caution.

The England international has not played since coming off during the draw at home to Liverpool in August as fitness problems continue to mount.

James missed the World Cup last winter following a knee injury, while a hamstring problem limited the 23-year-old to only 14 Premier League starts last time out.


Source link

143 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Hatters boss felt Luton were denied a clear-cut penalty at Craven Cottage

Hatters boss felt Luton were denied a clear-cut penalty at Craven Cottage

Why Daniel Levy and Tottenham fans must be patient with Ange Postecoglou

Why Daniel Levy and Tottenham fans must be patient with Ange Postecoglou

HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 West Ham United 2

HATTERS RATED: Luton Town 1 West Ham United 2

Luton Town’s Premier League promotion gets shoutout in Parliament

Luton Town’s Premier League promotion gets shoutout in Parliament

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo