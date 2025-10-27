Refinery Launches OSMO | SA Music News Magazine

Refinery Launches OSMO – Refinery proudly announces the launch of OSMO, a lifestyle brand inspired by movement, balance, and everyday energy. Blending elevated design with functional comfort, OSMO introduces a refined take on athleisure, made to move with you through every part of your day.

OSMO officially launches on 30 October, debuting in six stores across three major metros. These include Ballito, Clearwater Mall, Gateway, Goldfields Mall, Richards Bay and Greenacres, as well as online via Refinerystore.co.za. The brand will be housed inside select Refinery stores in newly designed OSMO spaces, created to deliver a fresh, modern, and immersive shopping experience.

“OSMO represents a natural evolution for Refinery. A celebration of movement and community through style,” says Shaun Hoddy, CEO of Refinery. “It’s about creating clothing that fits into our customers’ real lives. Versatile, functional, and beautifully refined.”

Driven by the idea of clothing that moves with you, OSMO combines technical performance elements with everyday comfort. They offer versatile, high-quality pieces that feel effortless and remain accessible. Each item has been designed with thoughtful detail and intentional construction. Striking a balance between active functionality and refined design.

Shona Bredenkamp, Operations Executive, notes the precision behind the rollout.

“Bringing OSMO to life inside Refinery stores marks an exciting new chapter for the brand,” she says. “Our teams have been intentional about every element — from store design to product presentation — ensuring each space reflects the energy and refinement that OSMO stands for.”

Marisa du Plessis, Buyer, adds depth to the product story:

“We were very deliberate about every fabric, fit, and finish,” she explains. “The range blends technical textures with soft movement, creating pieces that transition seamlessly from studio to street. It’s elevated, versatile, and designed to last.”

OSMO – authenticity, lifestyle and wellness

The brand’s digital storytelling is led by Konaye Dlatu (Social media strategist) and Lerato Salemane. (Content creator) Together they are building a visual narrative that connects with a new generation of Refinery customers. Their work champions authenticity, lifestyle, and wellness. Collaborating with real individuals and voices who embody the OSMO ethos of living in motion with intention and ease.

OSMO is about finding balance between movement and stillness. Between refinement and ease. It’s an invitation to live in motion.

Follow @osmo_in_motion for a first look at the collection, store openings, and behind-the-scenes moments.