Registrar General office dismisses Passport Collection social media report: Its FAKE. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Nick Managwana has dismissed reports that passports are ready for collection as he said the message that circulating on WhatsApp stating that they are is fake.

Using microblogging site Nick Mangwana said people should not fall for the notice circulating on social media because it is fake:

Don’t fall for it. It’s mischief. We wish it was true. But it’s not. However contrary to what Mangwana said, Bulawayo based newspaper Chronicle said they spoke to Bulawayo Provincial Registrar Mrs Jane Peters who told them that the Bulawayo office had cleared their 2019 backlog:

We now have passports for those people who applied for travel documents up to end of February 2019. Members of the public who applied for passports before the said period should come and collect their documents. We are now having a filing challenge because of these uncollected passports.

From the 4 to 18 January we already had bookings so within this period we are trying to clear those bookings before we could accept new people that are coming in. At the moment we are dealing with external applications and we are handling a very limited number of applications.

Recently the Home Affairs Minister told parliamentarians that they were going to clear the backlog as they were dealing with issues of passport consumables right now.