Report: NBA YoungBoy Made J. Cole Wait 8 Hours for No-Show Studio Session

YoungBoy Never Broke Again went ghost on J. Cole.

According to DJ Akademiks, the Baton Rouge rapper had a studio session scheduled with the Dreamville boss, but he ended up leaving Cole waiting for eight hours and ultimately never showed his face.

“J. Cole waited in the studio for eight hours for YoungBoy to show up,” Akademiks claimed during a Twitch livestream. “YoungBoy didn’t show up. Facts. These are facts! Your favorite rapper, ni**a. J. Cole? He sat in the studio for eight hours for a session with YoungBoy. YoungBoy never showed up.”

Akademiks went on to defend YoungBoy. “J. Cole’s just a rapper. YoungBoy be going through shit. He’s living life, he’s going through shit,” he said, while claiming his energy was “not fit to be in the studio” with Cole and that he was dealing with his own personal issues.

“And it wasn’t about J. Cole,” he said. “It was just that he and personally what he was going through wasn’t fit to be in that environment.”

NBA YoungBoy deleted his social media accounts following his arrest last September on drug and firearm charges.

In January, the 21-year-old rapper welcomed his reported seventh child when Yaya Mayweather gave birth to their son.