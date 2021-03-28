Rethabile Khumalo’s “Ntyilo Ntyilo” hits 4million views on YouTube

Rethabile Khumalo is over the moon as her music video “Ntyilo Ntyilo” has hit 4million views on YouTube.

The video was premiered on October 30, 2020 which he featured the great Master KG.

Her song recently went intentional and many of her fans claimed it deserved the international recognition.

Well, it has hit another milestone as Rethabile’s “Ntyilo Ntyilo” is currently sitting on 4,051,986 views.

Taking to Instagram, Rethabile shared the news as she thanks those who made it possible for her with a crying emoji.

She captioned: “4million Thank you so much for supporting me……..NGIYABONGA KAKHULU”

See post below:

Watch video below: