Retro Party Comes To Cape Town

Are you ready for the biggest RETRO party ever in the Mother City! The globe’s biggest retro bash comes to Cape Town on 7 January 2024, featuring the largest contingent of popular international dance acts and DJs from the 80`s and 90`s ever assembled in South Africa.

Live in SA – 100% Retro I The Party

100% Retro I The Party takes place in the DHL Stadium Cape Town with an A-list line-up that will strike an immediate chord with 80s and 90s music lovers and bring back some of the best memories of their tenure in that sublime musical era.

Performing live on stage and for one night only: Technotronic, Snap!, Dr Alban, Haddaway, Twenty4Seven, 2 Unlimited, Rozalla as well as one of SA`s most popular artists Nádine and a host of international and local 90s DJs, including Barney Simon, Alex Jay, Ian Fraser and Shawny B.

Who remembers “I’ve got the Power” and “Rhythm is a Dancer” – songs that made Euro dance group Snap! world famous. The same rings true for Technotronic’s “Pump up the Jam” and “Get Up”, which were just two of their many global hits. Their songs still have a huge presence on the playlists of major clubs around the world and they are still entertaining music fans of all ages.

What the artists have to say on Retro Party

Daisy D from Technotronic can’t wait and is super excited about the 100% RETRO live show: “Finally in SA and you better be sure. It will be the hottest show ever in Cape Town”!

Do you remember Rozalla? As soon as you search for “Everybody’s Free” on music apps you will! The Zimbabwean superstar gives the 8 -hour show a unique African touch.

Among the hits that made the other artists famous are “It’s my Life” and “Sing Hallelujah” by Dr Alban and Haddaway’s “What is Love” while Twenty4Seven still rocks a party with “Slave to the Music” and “I can’t Stand it!” 2 Unlimited will bring great memories with “Get ready for This” and “No Limit”!

“Being part of this incredible line up and extraordinary show in beautiful South Africa is something I’m really looking forward to,” says Trinidadian-born Dutch singer Haddaway.

Well known South African singer Nádine will pay tribute to Tina Turner, Sinéad O’Connor, Whitney Houston and more. She says that she is delighted: “Bringing their smash hits in a remake that fits the style of the 90s is a superb challenge…. I am looking forward to entertain thousands of retro lovers!”

“It’s unlike anything that’s been staged in South Africa,” says Barney Simon, who will also be one of the MC`s and DJ`s at the PARTY. “It’s fresh and left field and I have no doubt a lot of 100% retro-music fans are getting excited reading this and thinking: finally!”

Get your tickets here

Retro Party Details

Get ready for a stadium-sized discotheque in a world-class production that will be staging the ultimate nightlife experience. Super Sound! Great Lights! Amazing Memories! Gates open at 14h00 on showday and 100% RETRO I THE PARTY runs from 15h00 to 23h00. Tickets limited to 15 000.

100% RETRO I THE PARTY will also be held in Pretoria at SunBet Arena Pretoria on 13 January. Tickets also available from iTickets.

Official website: www.100percentretro.com