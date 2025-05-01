26
18
14
30
33
25
22
31
3
23
35
44
38
43
4
2
16
10
9
13
34
8
5
32
46
24
20
29
39
49
37
48
15
11
40
1
Returning Deeney's pride as U's defeat sees Luton U18s crowned champions

Returning Deeney's pride as U's defeat sees Luton U18s crowned champions

2025-05-01Last Updated: 2025-05-01
327 Less than a minute



Success for both U18s and U16s this season


Source link

2025-05-01Last Updated: 2025-05-01
327 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

US Open order of play: Day one schedule with Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in action

US Open order of play: Day one schedule with Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in action

2023-08-28
Chelsea 3-0 Man City (agg 3-2): Blues produce stunning comeback to reach Women's Champions League semi-final

Chelsea 3-0 Man City (agg 3-2): Blues produce stunning comeback to reach Women's Champions League semi-final

2025-03-28
Spain 2-1 England: Mikel Oyarzabal nets late winner as Three Lions suffer heartbreak in Euro 2024 final

Spain 2-1 England: Mikel Oyarzabal nets late winner as Three Lions suffer heartbreak in Euro 2024 final

2024-07-14
Are Olympic medals real gold? What they’re made of and how much they’re worth

Are Olympic medals real gold? What they’re made of and how much they’re worth

2024-07-31
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo