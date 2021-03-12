Revert back to 2017 salaries, Zinatu tells government – Tell Zimbabwe

Livingson Maunganidze

Veeslee Mhepo

The

Zimbabwe National Teachers’ Union (Zinatu) has called on the government to

prioritise the welfare of educators before rushing to open schools saying their

salaries should be reverted back to the 2017 structure.

In

2017 teachers earned between US$400 and US$540 and presently their salaries

range below an equivalent of US$200.

Government

announced a phased opening of schools beginning with examination classes on

March 15 and teachers have since threatened to declare incapacitation.

Zinatu

secretary general, Livingson Maunganidze said his organization was pushing for

a salary review which will see teachers earning an equivalent of US$540 as was

the case back in 2017.

“We

are pained to hear that the government intends to open schools without

reviewing teachers’ salaries upwards. The capacitation of teachers should be

done before schools are opened because teachers are grossly incapacitated.

“On

behalf of our members we demand the restoration of our October 2017 salaries

equivalent to US$540, we also take this chance to remind the government on the

need to increase salaries and pay

degreed members what is rightfully due to them .” said Maunganidze.

Maunganidze

expressed dissatisfaction with the salary discrepancies among government workers

saying that in February some government workers were given groceries vouchers

whilst teachers went home empty handed.

“We

would want to express our utter disgust and shock at the prevailing salary

discrepancies among government workers, with teachers being at the receiving

end reduced to a laughing stock most had their salaries increased in February

some given grocery vouchers while teachers went home empty handed. We remain a

vital cog in the country,” said Maunganidze.

He

also called upon the government to consider shelving opening of schools until

the end of month when examiners marking the ZIMSEC Advanced Level 2020

examinations are expected to finish the marking process.

“We

also note with deep concern that the government has decided to open schools while

most secondary school teachers are still marking ‘A’ Level exams and this

implies that there will be skeleton staff in these schools as we know most schools

are already under staffed.

“We

are of the strong view that the re-opening of schools should be shelved until

the 28th of this month when the marking will be over,” said

Maunganidze.

Government

is reportedly planning a mass recruitment of up to 3 000 teachers in what seems

like a counter strategy if teachers go on strike.