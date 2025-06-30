Review of ‘Bid vir my’ by Mensdom – Just wow! As someone who hardly listens to Afrikaans music, every now and then I’m just bowled over. This is one of those moments.

On opening we’re met with an ambient guitar riff that brings on the mood and sincerity of the song. The rhythm section pushes forward subtly at first and builds, as it forges a sturdy foundation for Linus’s rich, expressive vocals to soar over. He comes across somewhat tender and forceful at the same time which adds to the emotion of the song.

But wait for the spoken-word interlude in the middle of the song!

Bring on the goosebumps! Linus delivers these lines in a voice that’s emotional and unguarded. There’s no pretense, just raw honesty. A fabulous show of vulnerability that sets you up for the final chorus, exploding in intensity with full-band support. That moment hits just right when the drums crash, guitars swell, and the emotion in his voice cracks open. You can literally feel the heart on his sleeve as he delivers the lines.

‘Bid vir my’ has the quiet-loud dynamic reminiscent of alt‑rock music, but with a distinctly Afrikaans soul. The contrast between the intimate spoken section and the powerful musical crescendo is deliberate, effective, and memorable. A beautiful journey from reflection to release! Even without an Afrikaans background, the emotional authenticity shines through. Lyrically and emotionally ‘Bid vir my’ cuts right to the heart.

Mensdom’s new single certainly shows us the emotive power of music. Its blend of raw instrumentation, a vulnerable spoken section, and gripping crescendos prove that Afrikaans rock done right can resonate with anyone, no matter their mother tongue. If you’ve been hesitant about Afrikaans music, this track might just be the gateway you didn’t know you needed.

With a debut album dropping on Friday, 18 July, anticipation is high. If this single is any indication, the album promises even more emotional impact, exciting shift dynamics , and that heartfelt storytelling we all love.

