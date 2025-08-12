Review of Cindy-Louise’s ‘Attention’ | SA Music News Magazine

Review of Cindy-Louise’s ‘Attention’ – Cindy-Louise is back with a bang, or, perhaps I should say, a “pop”! This time, she’s bringing the sass, sparkle, and a bit of cheeky with her new pop anthem ‘Attention’. It’s playful, it’s bold, and honestly, it’s so laughably relatable…

Inspired straight from real life, the song was born from a real scenario. Cindy-Louise watching her gamer husband locked into the screen while she patiently (or not-so-patiently!) waits for her time to be his focal point. Instead of sulking, she turned the whole experience into a tongue-in-cheek, dance-worthy pop banger. That’s girl power right there!

“I think twice about burning computers

A girl can fantasise, but I’ll read magazines and wait impatiently”

‘Attention’ is wonderfully light-hearted, yet packs personality in every line. You can feel Cindy-Louise’s charm and sense of humour shining through and I’m loving seeing this whole new side to her! There’s a playful confidence in the lyrics, a wink in her delivery, and an energy that makes you want to strut around your kitchen like you’re in a music video.

Speaking of which … the actual music video? It’s just as fun as the song. We see her somewhat impatiently flipping through books, magazines, listening to music, trying everything to keep herself entertained while her man is still glued to his task at hand. It’s funny, it’s clever, and it’s every woman who’s ever shouted “Hey! What about me?” at their partner while they’re zoned into something else.

And really, who can’t relate to that?

Every woman, every person really, just wants to feel seen and adored. Cindy-Louise taps into that feeling but does it with a groove that makes it feel light, empowering, and fun.

Oh, and did I mention it’s danceable as hell? This one definitely has it’s place on your “feel-good” playlist.

If you’re in the mood for something catchy, cheeky, and full of personality, ‘Attention’ is your next must-listen. Cindy-Louise isn’t just asking for attention, she’s owning it effortlessly! She certainly has mine!

