Review of Cindy-Louise’s latest single ‘Follow You’ – South African singer-songwriter Cindy-Louise takes a refreshing leap into Modern Pop with her latest single ‘Follow you.’ It’s a proper shake-up from the music we have grown to enjoy from her – the deep as an ocean, alt rock melodies that we have always revelled in.

We beg to differ with Texx and the city’s comment that “Follow You” is sweet but lacks spark” ‘Follow you‘ perfectly captures the bubbly, fun side of Cindy-Louise and we are totally here for it! With “Follow You,” Cindy-Louise demands something new from her listeners! To get up and dance! To kick our worries to the curb and let the joy and light flood in!

Dedicated to her hubby, the song is uncluttered and uplifting, a heartfelt love letter in sound. It’s that song that not only banishes sadness, but serves as a go to anthem on a gloomy Monday morning in the car, heading out to another week of the slog and grind. A sleek radio-friendly track with a steady danceable beat, shimmering synths, and Cindy-Louise’s signature vocals.

The subtle electronic textures enhance the song’s light-hearted atmosphere without taking away from its sincerity. The chorus is catchy and memorable and will have you singing along in no time. “Follow You” embraces a lighter, more mainstream sound, which also opens Cindy-Louise to a much broader audience.

The lyrics are Cindy-Louise’s own musical ode to love, glorious love, capturing the essence of adoration for her man. This personal touch most certainly resonates with listeners who appreciate emotional connections in music. We are way overdue for a little light and love vibes.

By stepping into the realm of modern pop, Cindy-Louise proves once again that she is brave and limitless as an artist, forever processing and evolving as a human being.

Bravo girl! We love it!

Listen to ‘Follow You’ here

For more information and updates, visit the Cindy-Louise official website here