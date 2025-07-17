Review of ‘Closer to me’ from Cindy-Louise – Okay, I have to talk about Cindy-Louise’s new track, ‘Closer to Me.’ I honestly can’t stop listening to it.

As someone who’s followed her for years now, it’s so exciting to see how she’s evolving as an artist, especially now that she’s stepping into the pop scene. And let me just say, this new direction? It works. Like, really works.

Cindy-Louise has always had this magnetic presence in her music. She brings emotion, depth, and a kind of theatrical edge that sets her apart. Up until now, her sound leaned more into alternative, rock, and even some dark, cinematic vibes, and I’ve always loved that about her. But ‘Closer to Me’ (and ‘Follow you‘) is a completely fresh side of her. It’s pop, yes, but it’s Cindy-Louise pop! Bold, heartfelt, and totally danceable.

This isn’t just a typical glossy pop track. There is nothing typical about Cindy-Louise! Her voice, oh man, her voice is absolutely stunning on this. There’s this soft yearning in her tone that just pulls you in. You can relate to the story she’s telling, and it’s personal. You’re literally being let in for a peek of her intimate side.

‘Closer to Me’ captures Cindy-Louise’s femininity

Lyrically, ‘Closer to Me’ captures Cindy-Louise’s femininity. In this case, inspired by her wondering thoughts of her man while apart from him. It’s not overly dramatic or flashy, it’s just honest. That’s something Cindy-Louise has always done well. She puts her truth right into every song she sings. If you haven’t picked up on it yet, her new sound is giving serious Sophie Ellis-Bextor vibes, and I’m all here for it!

It blows me away how she’s managed to keep her authenticity while playing with a completely different genre. Longtime fans like me, we still get that same emotional punch we’ve come to expect from her. It’s the best of both worlds.

‘Closer to Me’ is fresh and it’s catchy, proving that Cindy-Louise is an artist who refuses to stay in one lane, and thank God for that. I seriously can’t wait to see where she takes this new sound next!

If you haven’t heard it yet, do yourself a favor and give it a listen. Trust me, this is Cindy-Louise like you’ve never heard her before… and you’re going to love every second of it.

