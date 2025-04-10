Review of ‘Leave’ from The Color Blew – The Color Blew once again prove their capability and capacity as musicians with their new single ‘Leave.’ The band show no fear bearing their souls with a heartfelt delivery coupled with the power packed instrumentation we have come to expect from them. The track not only flaunts their unwavering commitment to authenticity but also confirms their artistic excellence as a band that’s has remained relevant for 11 years in the South African music scene.

‘Leave’ is nothing short of the perfect alt-anthem your playlist has been yearning for. The tone is intense from the get go with pulsating bass lines and precise drumming. The lead guitar weaves intricate melodies adding depth and a trance like power over the listener. A hypnotic and magnetic pull that lures one to the dance floor much like the musical sorcery Sisters of Mercy were capable of. Dancing it out is the ultimate and only way to indulge in the full experience of it.

The vocals cut through the music like a hot knife through butter. The shifts between the verses blending raw grunge with punk urgency keeping the listener adrenalized and captivated at the same time.

My advice….crank the volume and kill the play! This is my new go to, to piss off the neighbours.

