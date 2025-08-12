Review of ‘Lily’ from The Color Blew – Every now and then, a song comes along that doesn’t just sound good, it feels real. That’s exactly what The Color Blew’s ‘Lily’ is about. Real stuff! Messy stuff!

There’s something warm and natural about the track. You can hear the fervent emotion, which makes sense as it was written when Timothy Lotter was at his lowest. Knowing that just adds more weight to the lyrics and overall sound. The band channeled pain and loneliness beautifully. The lyrics….there’s a story here….I don’t know it, but I definitely feel it.

Musically, it’s everything I love right now about The Color Blew. Soulful vocals, powerful guitar work, and a welcoming mood. It’s so easy to listen to. It’s not trying to be deep, it just is. Honest and real. It came out just as it was intended…soul food!

As sad as the song sounds, it’s left a hopeful message etched over the writer’s scars. That good things will find you, with patience and an openness to receiving them. Time does heal…

It’s the kind of reminder we all need when life hits heavy. ‘Lily‘ doesn’t pretend everything’s perfect. It acknowledges “struggle” of the human condition but still manages to shine a light through it. What can I say…I’m a sucker for happy endings, stories of hope and the proverbial “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Honestly, it’s a beautiful piece of music and one I’ll be going back to. Whether you’re going through a rough patch or just want something meaningful to sit with, give ‘Lily’ a listen. You might find exactly what you didn’t know you needed.

Stream ‘Lily’ by The Color Blew here

Follow The Color Blew Online here