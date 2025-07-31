Review of Marene’s ‘Finchie’ | SA Music News Magazine

Review of Marene’s ‘Finchie’ – Every time I hear Marene , no matter the song, I get catapulted to the 80’s and I love that power they have! There’s something truly special about hearing a song that instantly takes you back, not just to a time, but to a feeling. Marene’s new single “Finchie” does exactly that for me. From the get go, it reminded me of being a teenager, stomach fluttering, wide-eyed and awkward, completely enchanted by someone who barely knew I existed. That bittersweet cocktail of hope and heartache? Yeah, this song nails it.

What makes “Finchie” even more touching is knowing that frontman Tyler Duggan wrote it when he was just 17. That age where emotions hit like tidal waves and everything feels like the end of the world, or, if you’re lucky, the start of something incredible.

There’s a beautiful innocence running through the track, but also emotional depth that only first love, or the lack of it, can stir up. It’s that quiet ache wrapped up in lyrics and melody that don’t scream, but sigh.

Musically, “Finchie” absolutely shines. The 80’s vibe is brilliant as usual, not overdone, but worn like an old favorite denim jacket. The guitar work has this dreamy, reverb-soaked tone while Tyler’s vocals float above it all, so vulnerable and honest.

What I love most is that it doesn’t try too hard. It’s not polished within an inch of its life. It breathes. It lingers. And it feels real. Like a diary entry set to music.

“Finchie” is a beautiful time capsule of teenage longing. Whether you’re 17 or far from it, there’s something in this track that will hit you right in the feels. I’ll be playing it on repeat, probably while daydreaming about people who never knew how much space they once took up in my heart…sigh.

