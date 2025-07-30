Review of Mensdom’s Album ‘Bonatuurlik’ – Mensdom have much to be proud of with this album. First off, they have my English ass listening to an entire album in Afrikaans, and secondly, they have left me impressed to the max! ‘Bonatuurlik’ clearly comes from a place of real feeling, and Linus doesn’t hold back. Each track has its own soul and between the production, lyrics, instrumentation and vocal delivery you will know exactly who Mensdom are. Pretty F@#!ing Bad ass!

‘Bonatuurlik’ Breakdown

Mis Jou Nie

A delightful opening to the album setting the tone perfectly. ‘Mis jou nie’ gets you in the mood to dance. With a hint of rebelliousness in it’s tone, the song unpacks the emotions of a lover scorned. His urgency and emotions are conveyed superbly by the play on the music. Calm and paced to outright hyped, the energy mirrors each emotion so well. One thing is certain….he misses her!

Absoluut Perfek

‘Absoluut Perfek’ slows things down just a little, but in the best way. Still upbeat, the song speaks of carrying self-doubt and insecurities. About looking in the mirror judging oneself. Believing the judgement of others and feeling insecure from their words. But the truth is, in another’s eyes, you’re absolutely perfect. There’s so much heartfelt sincerity in Linus’s voice, and it wraps around you like a hug.

Skaapgenade

‘Skaapgenade’ is one of the most hauntingly beautiful songs on the album. The title roughly translates to “sheep’s grace” or “undeserved grace,” and it seems to carry a spiritual weight. There’s a quiet, sadness to this song. Linus sings in an almost pleading manner as he reflects on his life and his downfalls. The way his voice cracks in certain lines is so real and so damn human, it’s impossible not to feel it in your gut. A quiet standout.

Bid Vir My

‘Bid vir my’ has the quiet-loud dynamic reminiscent of alt‑rock music, but with a distinctly Afrikaans soul. The contrast between the intimate spoken section and the powerful musical crescendo is deliberate, effective, and memorable. A beautiful journey from reflection to release! Even without an Afrikaans background, the emotional authenticity shines through. Lyrically and emotionally ‘Bid vir my’ cuts right to the heart. Its blend of raw instrumentation, a vulnerable spoken section, and gripping crescendos prove that Afrikaans rock done right can resonate with anyone, no matter their mother tongue.

Wolfman

Here’s where things get wild. Opening with a howl, ‘Wolfman’ brings the swagger with thick beats, a darker tone, and a lyrical snarl. It’s metaphor-heavy and feels like a warning. The “wolfman” seems to represent the part that’s hard to love. The rough edges, the untamed parts. But instead of hiding it, he’s owning it with guttural declaration. The guitars growl, the drums throb, and vocals ride the edge of control. You can almost sense a wolf prowling… Gritty, bold, and unforgettable.

Wat Ek Is

Following ‘Wolfman’ it feels as if this is a continuation of the ‘Wolfman’s’ story. Translated, ‘Wat ek is’ means “What I Am.” It’s another honest, somewhat dark conversation, where it’s all laid out, unfiltered. The skeletons are just tumbling out of the closet here. Beautiful and Manic just made friends.

The arrangement is stripped back with just enough instrumentation to keep the lyrics in the spotlight. It feels like an unapologetic declaration. He talks about demons (inner?) whispering to him, being unable to escape, being a child of those demons and that it’s just who he is… it speaks of inner turmoil and perhaps, mental health struggles, not in a self pitying way though. Its not so much what he’s saying that hits, but how he sings it. Potent!!

Verraai

‘Verraai’ (Betray) is a full throttle emotional purge! You can hear the betrayal, the disbelief and the fury too. The chorus explodes with strings and drums that hit as hard as the message to the betrayer! There’s no holding back. It’s messy in the way betrayal from a loved one feels in real life, sharp, painful and raw. The band don’t try to clean it up for the sake of a pretty song… and that’s what keeps it honest and makes it beautiful. Girl, consider yourself served!

Is Jy Okay

What a perfect closer. ‘Is Jy Okay’ (Are You Okay) is the climax to an emotional rollercoaster ride. It’s brazen, it’s energetic, it’s in your face! A proper punk vibe that wraps up a phenomenal album with a bang!

The song is cheeky af! Dudes clearly got a short fuse to BS and not afraid to detonate! Perfect for releasing all that underlying rage. See ya in the mosh pit for this one…. (Not literally, but you know what I mean!)

Wrapping up ‘Bonatuurlik’

This whole album is a ride of emotion, deeply personal, incredibly musical, and full of relatable feelings and thoughts. Linus and the band don’t just perform, they express, and it ain’t always pretty! You feel like you’re being invited into something real with every track. Whether it’s joy, heartbreak, self-reflection, or outright rage, Mensdom deliver it with heart and fire. An exceptional piece of work!

Stream the ‘Bonatuurlik’ Album here

Follow Mensdom Online

Mensdom website / Facebook / Instagram

I/f you enjoyed reading Review of Mensdom’s Album ‘Bonatuurlik’ check out more local releases here