Review of ‘Never have I ever’ from Gareth Haze – “Never Have I Ever” by Gareth Haze is one of those rare songs that finds light in the darkest corners of life… and loss.

I find myself in the same frame of mind as I review the track. I too, recently lost my mother to illness, and despite the weight I carry in my heart, this upbeat track offered me something I didn’t expect, a bit of healing.

Knowing that Gareth wrote this song during his own period of grief, after losing his father to cancer, made it all the more powerful. There’s a raw honesty beneath the infectious melody. A strength in the way he transformed pain into something so full of energy and joy. I deeply admire that.

It’s a strength I still aspire to, being able to hold grief and gratitude in the same breath, and to create something beautiful from it. What makes “Never Have I Ever” even more personal and inspiring is that Gareth played every instrument on the track himself. That kind of intimate musicianship pours soul into every beat and every chord.

The fact that his brother, Mark Haze, collaborated remotely from South Africa while Gareth is based in London, adds another layer of love and connection to the music. Family, reaching across distance and loss, still creating together.

This song reminded me that grief doesn’t always have to sound like silence or sorrow. Sometimes, it can sound like a celebration of the love that came before the loss. Thank you, Gareth, for this gift.

