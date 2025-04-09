Review of Sheron’s ‘Goodbye My Love Album’ – Losing someone we love is probably one of the most devastating experiences of the human condition. Losing ourselves, equally painful. Sometimes it takes an entire eight track album to process a long goodbye and finally close that book. Not just of love lost, but of shedding one’s old self and being reborn into who we are now, where our scars are no longer gaping wounds, and we stand strong again like soldiers coming back from war, ready to tell the tale.

As with books, songs convey the actual depth and heartfelt emotion of a story. I have not been able to put this one down. Sheron’s lament is one hundred percent honest. The “pages” spattered red from a broken, bleeding heart. Allow me to unpack this story…

1. ‘Without You’

Loving the upbeat tempo of the song. It’s giving a bolder stance to Sheron’s emotional state. Although doubt is evident, there’s a beautiful aura of confidence coming through. A sense of healing taking place. I feel it should have been further down the track-list as it portrays a less broken Sheron.

2. ‘Need You’

‘Need you’ is an emotional tour de force that cuts to the heart of anyone who’s ever felt the weight of loss. As a veteran South African artist, Sheron has always known how to bring depth to his music. The vulnerability with which he delivers the lyrics makes it impossible not to acknowledge his pain. The song is raw, aching with longing, and speaks to that universal experience of missing someone to the point that it feels like it physically hurts. From the very first note, Sheron pulls you into his story. His voice, smooth yet raspy, beautifully conveys the depth of his regret.

3. ‘Calling’

‘Calling’ is another stand out track that reveals the complex emotions of love lost. The lyrics are a reflection of emotional struggle and emotional turmoil. The blend of subtle piano melodies, choral like background vocals and atmospheric strings bring a sense of intimacy and sorrow to the song. The sense of resignation and pleading in Sheron’s voice, along with the lyrics, expresses a desperation that he so urgently needs his “call” to be answered. I literally feel hurt for him.

4. ‘Every Time You’re Gone’

This right here! Wow factor! “Every time you’re gone” is that track that you never saw coming and Sheron has hit the ball out the park with this one! The song features Kidgleeeee. (Thank you for the introduction to this fiesty young artist.) The track is a bold departure from the albums emotional ballads. The beat pulses with raw energy and attitude. The sass and swagger in the hip-hop verses are a delicious contrast to Sheron’s soulful vocals. It creates a dynamic tension that makes this song POP! Damn catchy! Kidgleeeeee’s sharp, rhythmic flow complements the songs intense vibe. For me, it’s feels as if I’m hearing ‘two wolves’ battling it out in Sheron’s head. One wolf is angry and vocal, a representation of his frustration and defiance, and the other, hurt and vulnerable, pleading for understanding. Two sides of the psyche clashing, a compelling narrative of internal conflict! The upbeat tempo and clever interplay between the two artists is a bold move within the album that captivates and showcases Sheron’s versatility as an artist! I’m stoked. Could this be my favourite track? Hmmmm…

5. ‘Maybe Baby’

Definitely in my top 5. A heartfelt account of letting go. When you’re processing and trying to come to terms with the fact that there’s no reconciliation coming. Deleting the pictures, fighting that inner war between the heart and the head, where the heart says ‘maybe’ and the head says it’s over. Relatable!

6. ‘I Know’

If you’re an Avenged sevenfold fan like I am, you will definitely find some ‘Matt Shadows’ coming through in this song. I bet Sheron doesn’t know that yet, you’re welcome! Again, this one is in my top 5. Like ‘Maybe Baby’, it conveys the bitter pain of letting go and being unsure if you’re even capable of doing it. You know, but you don’t know if you are strong enough.

7. ‘Crazy’

‘Crazy’ starts off subtle with the lyrics serving as a confession of sorts. The song then takes a turn, bringing in a ‘guts and glory’ vibe as the lyrics also state. “crazy” portrays a whirlwind of passion. It tells the story of a man utterly consumed by his feelings for someone, expressing both the beauty and torment of this “crazy” kind of love. The desperation is palpable. A man so deeply in love that the thought of losing them could potentially feel like a personal collapse. The repeated phrase “I’m crazy for you” speaks to the irrationality of love. It captures the sense of uncontrollable devotion that drives ones character to the brink. Sheron channels the chaos and devotion of being in love so well. The music arrangement reflects Sheron’s turmoil throughout. Sheron’s vocals, so capable of moving from tender to more forceful moments with ease. I love the vulnerability.

8. ‘Goodbye My Love’

Another ballad that tugs at the heart strings. This is a tear-jerker of note. The sincerity and depth is overwhelming. Sheron’s voice and essence completely enfold you. And you feel. Everything! We’ve all been here. The hopeless hope. Those quiet moments at night when your thoughts are everywhere, searching for a glimmer of something to hold on to. The memories….The final acceptance of Goodbye.

What truly leaves me in awe of this album is that it has so many facets. Each song, another side, cut to perfection and bringing magnificence to the whole. The contents of one man’s heart laid bare. Raw, honest and beautifully human. A ten out of ten from me!

Stream ‘Goodbye My Love’ here

Follow Sheron Online

Website / Facebook / Instagram / YouTube/ Tiktok