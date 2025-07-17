Review of Sheron’s ‘Gurri (You Know You Should)’ – I’ve known Sheron for a while now, not just as a musician, but as a person. When I say that “Gurri (You Know You Should)” left me speechless, I don’t mean that lightly. This is Sheron’s unmasking. Perhaps most movingly, a conversation between who he feels he is and who he knows he could be.

There’s a bravery in this track that’s intensely personal. In ‘Gurri’, Sheron introduces us to his alter ego. A bold, cartoon-like figure who embodies the courage, charisma, and electric self-assurance that Sheron often holds back in real life. I understand the weight of this transformation. This alter ego isn’t just a character. It’s the voice inside his head that says, “You are more than your fears.” Hearing that voice come alive both sonically and spiritually is absolutely powerful.

‘Gurri’, the voice that whispers in the dark at the midnight hour…

For someone who struggles with low self-esteem and social anxiety, Sheron always puts his entire soul into his music. That paradox of being both fragile and fierce is what makes him such a phenomenal artist. He doesn’t hide behind polished pop or trends. Sheron gives you truth. He gives you himself. With ‘Gurri’, he’s letting the world hear the side of him that usually only whispers in the dark, at the midnight hour.

Lyrically, the song hits deep. The title hook “You know you should” feels like a kind of mantra we tell ourselves when we’re scared to show up, to step out, to speak up. Sheron makes that statement into something almost triumphant. There’s something in his tone in the song, equal parts of softness and swagger, that makes you believe in your own inner voice too. Does he even know he has that effect on people?

The production is playful yet intentional. It mirrors his cartoon persona beautifully. There’s movement in the beats, shifts in the vocals, and little sonic surprises that mirror the complexity of his identity and self-perception. Above all, Sheron’s voice, so vulnerable, so real, cuts through everything. You feel him in every line.

As someone who relates deeply to fear, to not feeling like you’re enough, to being misunderstood, I see you, Sheron. I really do. And I admire you, immensely. Not just for making great music, but for being brave enough to show us all of you.

This song isn’t just a bop, it’s a gift to anyone who’s ever struggled with self-doubt and still dared to imagine something brighter and bolder within themselves.

Thank you for ‘Gurri’. Thank you for your courage. And thank you for being the kind of artist who doesn’t just make music, but makes meaning.

I love this track. And I love what it says. Not just about you, but about all of us who are still learning to believe in our own boldness.

