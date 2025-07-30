Review of ‘Smile’ from Basson Laas – ‘Smile’ by South African artist Basson Laas is more of what we need in this world. Warm, fuzzy and sincere. The song feels like sunshine after a long stretch of grey skies, uplifting, and deeply needed in today’s world.

In a time where “resting bitch face” seems to have become the social default, Basson Laas dares to remind us of something refreshingly human. The power of a simple smile. With ‘Smile,’ he’s created a catchy track with a little reminder thrown in. Lighthearted, yes, but certainly sincere. ‘Smile’ is not only upbeat, but grounded. It leaves you feeling just a little more hopeful than before you pressed play.

Musically, ‘Smile’ will eventually make your head nod without asking. as Basson’s smooth vocals ride the melody with ease. It’s the kind of song you can’t help but sway to, perfect for a morning drive sing along or just a pick-me-up when life feels a little too heavy.

What truly elevates the songs essence is the music video. It hits with it’s striking contrast. People viewed with blank, joyless expressions, then the song picks up, and so does the energy. Smiles begin to break through, transforming not just the characters on screen, but the entire vibe of the video. It’s such a simple concept, yet beautifully executed. You can’t help but grin right along with them, serving the entire purpose of the song well.

One quote kept echoing in my mind while watching and listening: “If someone doesn’t have a smile, give them one of yours.” That’s exactly what Basson Laas has done here. He has offered us his smile in the form of a song, and in doing so, reminded us that joy is always contagious.

‘Smile’ is a gentle act of kindness set to music. And honestly? We need more of that!

Stream ‘Smile’ by Basson Laas here

Follow Basson Laas here