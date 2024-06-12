Review of The Fismits new single ‘Halen’ – The Fismits’ tribute to the late Marc Feltham and the Live Jimi Presley band, resonates with a poignant blend of nostalgia and admiration. From the opening chords, The Fismits effortlessly capture the essence of Felthams’ spirit, while infusing their own South African flair into the mix.

‘Halen’ pays homage to Live Jimi Presley’s legacy, celebrating their influence on the music world while also lamenting Marc Felthams’ sad departure. With its catchy beat and guitar solo, releasing ‘Halen’ into the world serves as a fitting tribute. One that reminds us of the enduring impact of musical icons like Marc and his band.

The Fismits honour these musical icons beautifully, weaving a narrative that captures the essence of their influence, by doing justice to a song that should have been heard a long time ago. ‘Halen’ serves as a reminder of the indelible mark left by Feltham and the band, showcasing profound connections that continue to linger, transcending time and generations…

‘Halen’ will boldly stand as a celebration of their legacy with a definite ‘thumbs up’ from the heavens!

Download / Stream ‘Halen’ here

“The Presleys’ entertained and delighted audiences, always ahead of their time. The track ‘Halen’ never made it onto their official album, because Marc ‘Presley’ (Feltham) was not happy with his vocal delivery. Fair enough! This always frustrated me … another track gathering dust, waiting to be heard” ~ Mark Biagio (The Fismits)

Follow The Fismits Online

Website / Facebook / Instagram / X / YouTube / Bandcamp / Soundcloud