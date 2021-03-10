Rick Ross and Trina Spark Dating Rumors

Rick Ross and Trina may be hip-hop’s newest couple.

The Miami rappers are sparking dating rumors after they were seen showing PDA at the launch party for Trina’s new Rap Snacks flavor during NBA All-Star Weekend in Atlanta. Ross shared a series of flirty photos of himself with his arms wrapped around the Diamond Princess. The pair seemed quite cozy as they laughed and posed for photographers.

Despite the pics, their relationship status remains unclear. Trina posted the same photos with Rozay and captioned one “Biggest” and another one “Family,” suggesting that they may just be friends. But fans were still hopeful for more.

“Why y’all can’t just be together for the culture ya looks so good together,” wrote one of Trina’s fans, while another added, “I’m actually here for this.”

Rozay also plugged Trina’s Honey Jalapeño Rap Snacks on Instagram, and she returned the love. “Can’t wait til the Boss flavor drops,” she wrote.

Their friendship goes way back. They’ve showed off their chemistry before on songs like “Face,” “Hot Commodity,” and “Told Y’all.”

Meanwhile, Ross also took to Instagram to flaunt his lavish new digs. The Maybach Music mogul purchased former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire’s estate in Southwest Ranches, Fla. for $3.5 million in cash.