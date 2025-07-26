Ricki Lake’s Plastic Surgery Transformation: Before & After Photos

The Cry-Baby actress marked a milestone in February 2024, sharing a photoset that showed the results of her 30-pound weight-loss.

“Hi friends. I’ve been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months. On October 26th, 2023, I made a commitment to myself to get healthier,” she began her post.

“My husband, Ross, joined me in this effort. Together, we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that),” she continued.

Lake added: “But neither of us was pre diabetic, and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own. Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past.”

She concluded her post with a positive message, writing: “I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong. I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly but suffice to say, this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years. (I only started weighing myself on 11/15/23) I guess I was about 170 when I started. I’m 5’3.”