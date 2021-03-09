Rihanna Elevates Her Weekend Vibes With One Of Popcaan’s ‘Badmind’ Anthems – DancehallMag

Barbadian singer Rihanna has made it known over the years that she is a big fan of Dancehall. In fact, fans are waiting with bated breath for her ‘R9’ album, which is said to be Reggae and Dancehall inspired.

Her love for Dancehall is display again after The Shade Room shared a clip of the savvy businesswoman and actress and her cousin jamming to Popcaan’s infectious, anti-badmind anthem, Silence (2018), over the weekend.

The clip, shared today, shows RiRi draped in a fur coat and a cap along with her cousin, @tee_jayb, reciting a verse from the song word for word. An elated-looking Rihanna sings, “Some of dem heart filled with grudge, my thugs are the realest thugs, and my heart clean, filled with love and mi meditation sharp like studs.”

Shade Room captioned the share, “Rihanna is a whole mood turning up with her cousin over the weekend!!”

Not too long ago the Barbadian-born singer stunned fans with an Instagram and Twitter post, featuring a topless photo of herself while wearing purple silk tap shorts from her Savage X Fenty line. She took inspiration from Popcaan for her caption.

“When @popcaanmusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl,” she wrote. She took the lyrics from Popcaan’s 2018 single, Naked off his Forever album.

Silence also appeared on the deejay’s Forever album, which was executive produced by Andrew “Dre Skull” Hershey. The project peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at 171.

“This Popcaan album that has this song in it is a whole vibe. I rinsed the album !!! Forever is a classic. Silence mad tune,” one fan said.

While no one really knows what features will be on R9, a good pick might be Popcaan, whose daughter is also named Rihanna. He is no stranger to international collaborations, having racked up over 50 joint records with artists beyond Jamaica’s shores, since his break out as a Vybz Kartel protege.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has confessed that the genre just feels right to her. “I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album. It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks. Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves,” she said.

“I can’t imagine bops #R9 will have,” one fan tweeted after seeing the clip today. “A Popcaan and Ri Ri collab is all I need in this life of sin,” added another.

“Rihanna doing everything besides going to the studio,” one Navy fan sighed.

“It’s Get me cousin for me ,” Dancehall Queen Spice reacted, while Popcaan’s sister Unruly Squid said, “Bap bap bap,” with several fire emojis.

The Unruly Boss has not yet responded. He was last seen on a river trip with friends earlier today on Instagram.