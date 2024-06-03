Fearless and brilliant Rob Burrow leaves a special legacy far beyond his sport 

News of Rob Burrow’s passing has reverberated far and wide, but it is within the tight-knit rugby league community that his loss will be most keenly felt.

For not only was he one of the greatest players of his generation, he was also one of the most respected and loved.

From making his Leeds Rhinos debut in 2001 to hanging up his boots in October 2017, Burrow belied his tiny 5ft 5in frame to so often outfox opponents with his brilliant speed of movement and thought.

In the legendary Leeds side who won eight Super League Grand Finals between 2004 and 2017, Burrow starred in every single one of them.

Alongside his great friend Kevin Sinfield and fellow academy graduate Danny McGuire, Burrow came to symbolise the “Golden Generation” tag affectionately given to that great Rhinos side who swept all before them.

Burrow enjoyed legendary status at Leeds, but his impact and achievements made him such a popular figure within the game at large.

He was a warm, affable family man and well-liked by everyone who he encountered. Whether it be teammates, coaches, opposition players and supporters or journalists, no-one had a bad word to say about him.

He grew up in Castleford, a former coal mining town in West Yorkshire, and came through the vaunted academy ranks at Headingley before making his first-team debut in 2001.

Leeds had not been crowned champions since 1972 until Burrow helped them to beat arch-rivals Bradford Bulls in the 2004 Grand Final at Old Trafford.

It was a team with a homegrown heart which pulsed loudly and the Golden Generation, inspired by the masterful creativity of Burrow, kickstarted a dynasty for Leeds.

They won three Grand Finals in a row between 2007 and 2009 at Old Trafford in a team that was so thrilling to watch that Wayne Rooney, then of Manchester United, became a Rhinos fan.

Burrow’s impact as a half-back or hooker, sometimes coming off the bench, made him difficult to stop because he was so small, agile and skilful.

Never was this better epitomised than in the 2011 Super League Grand Final, when Burrow scored a stunning try to help Leeds to victory over St Helens.

As half-time approached, and the game in the balance, Burrow produced a piece of magic which took the breath away.

He sidestepped and ducked through Saints’ defensive line, leaving several opponents embarrassed on the famous Old Trafford turf, before scampering past Paul Wellens, one of the game’s finest full-backs, to score.

In total he made 492 appearances for the club, placing him in fifth in the club’s all-time list of career appearances.

Burrow scored 196 tries for a total of 1,103 points and was capped 15 times by England along with five more tests for Great Britain including a Man of the Series performance in 2007 for the national side.

He won the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2014 and 2015 as well as three World Club Challenges and three League Leaders’ Shields.

Fittingly, his farewell appearance came in Leeds’ last Grand Final win in 2017, against his hometown club Castleford, where he and McGuire dovetailed beautifully to dominate the game.

Little more than two years later, in December 2019, Burrow was cruelly diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

Yet Sinfield was never far from his side.

Indeed, the band of brothers who played together at Headingley have been a huge support network, regularly visiting Burrow at his family home in Pontefract.

Many former teammates rallied round to support him, his wife and childhood sweetheart Lindsey, daughters Macy and Maya and son Jackson.

Nobody did more than Sinfield, whose remarkable charity work with Burrow has raised nearly £20 million in fundraising across the UK and Ireland.

Burrow was given two years to live when he was diagnosed in December 2019 but, much like his playing career, he showed remarkable resolve to fight the incurable condition all the way.

His loss will be mourned deeply in rugby league but his achievements in the game will ensure his legacy lasts forever.