Roddy Ricch Performs “High Fashion” & “The Box” Live! | BET Awards 20
Roddy Ricch delivers a live performance of his hit tracks “High Fashion” and “The Box” for the 2020 BET Awards! #BETAwards20 #RoddyRicch
SUBSCRIBE to #BET NOW! ►► http://bit.ly/1U0v9xG
Download the BET NOW app for full episodes of your favorite BET shows and exclusive content!
Connect with BET
Web: http://www.BET.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BET
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BET
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BET
Google+: http://www.bet.us/gplusBET