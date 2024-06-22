18
3
26
14
9
30
4
1
16
38
20
22
49
5
2
37
25
31
39
43
33
32
11
29
8
48
44
24
46
15
35
13
34
40
23
10
Royal Ascot 2024 results: Winners, race card, latest odds and how to watch day five

Royal Ascot 2024 results: Winners, race card, latest odds and how to watch day five

2024-06-22Last Updated: 2024-06-22
325 1 minute read

Kyprios fought back to claim Ascot Gold Cup glory on Thursday, the heavy favourite beating Trawlerman in an epic battle in the meet’s signature event.

A stunning first day of racing opened the festival on Tuesday, kicking off with the Queen Anne Stakes after the Royal processions raised the curtain on the biggest flat meeting in the world. More than 250,000 racegoers are expected across the week.


Source link

2024-06-22Last Updated: 2024-06-22
325 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

PSR, price hikes and games in Australia

PSR, price hikes and games in Australia

2024-04-13
James Maddison reveals exciting Ange Postecoglou vow that helped seal Tottenham transfer

James Maddison reveals exciting Ange Postecoglou vow that helped seal Tottenham transfer

2023-06-29
Man Utd to pay majority of Jadon Sancho’s wages during Borussia Dortmund loan

Man Utd to pay majority of Jadon Sancho’s wages during Borussia Dortmund loan

2024-01-05
Manchester United XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Manchester United XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

2024-01-12
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo