Royal Ascot 2024 results: Winners, race card, latest odds and how to watch day five
Kyprios fought back to claim Ascot Gold Cup glory on Thursday, the heavy favourite beating Trawlerman in an epic battle in the meet’s signature event.
A stunning first day of racing opened the festival on Tuesday, kicking off with the Queen Anne Stakes after the Royal processions raised the curtain on the biggest flat meeting in the world. More than 250,000 racegoers are expected across the week.
The sun has even come out after a dramatic change in weather forecast, adding extra shine to a meeting which boasts prize money beyond £10million for the first time.
King Charles and the Queen are expected to attend all five days of the flat racing meet. The King, who earned his first Ascot winner last year with Desert Hero, has five horses running this year.
Here’s all you need to know about this year’s results and schedule at Royal Ascot…
Royal Ascot 2024 schedule
- 3.45pm: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
- 5.05pm: Wokingham Stakes
- 5.40pm: Golden Gates Stakes Handicap
- 6.15pm: Queen Alexandra Stakes
- 3.45pm: Coronation Stakes
- 4.25pm: Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes
- 5.05pm: Sandringham Stakes Handicap
- 5.40pm: King Edward VII Stakes
- 6.15pm: Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes Handicap
3.05pm: King George V Stakes
1) Going The Distance 9/1
3.45pm: Ribblesdale Stakes
5.40pm: Hampton Court Stakes
6.15pm: Buckingham Palace Stakes
2.30pm: Queen Mary Stakes
3.45pm: Duke Of Cambridge Stakes
4.25pm: Prince Of Wales’s Stakes
5.40pm: Kensington Palace Stakes
6.15pm: Windsor Castle Stakes
2.30pm: Queen Anne Stakes
3.45pm: King Charles III Stakes
4.25pm: St James’s Palace Stakes
1) Plegdfeofallegiance 20/1
6.15pm: Copper Horse Stakes Handicap
How to watch Royal Ascot 2024
TV channel: ITV will be broadcasting every race for free, with coverage beginning at 1:30pm BST every day.
Due to Euro 2024, which takes priority, the coverage will be broadcast on ITV1 or ITV4.
The preview show ‘The Opening Show’ will be broadcast on ITV4 from 9:30am to 10:30am across the meeting.
Live stream: UK viewers can stream the action live via the ITVX website and app for free.
