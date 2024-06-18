43
49
8
37
31
25
33
15
20
4
32
9
23
13
34
46
30
10
16
38
3
29
22
35
26
40
24
48
18
11
14
44
39
2
5
1
Royal Ascot 2024 results: Winners, latest odds, race card and how to watch

Royal Ascot 2024 results: Winners, latest odds, race card and how to watch

2024-06-18Last Updated: 2024-06-18
341 1 minute read

Royal Ascot gets up and running today, marking the start of five days of action at the iconic racecourse.

A stunning first day of racing opens the festival, kicking off with the Queen Anne Stakes after the Royal processions raise the curtain on the biggest flat meeting in the world. More than 250,000 racegoers are expected when the gates open across the week.


Source link

2024-06-18Last Updated: 2024-06-18
341 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Sesko to Arsenal imminent; Chelsea in Alvarez, Rodrygo bids; Man Utd and Liverpool latest

Transfer news LIVE! Sesko to Arsenal imminent; Chelsea in Alvarez, Rodrygo bids; Man Utd and Liverpool latest

2024-06-09
Timo Werner ruled out as Tottenham face fresh defensive injury crisis ahead of Chelsea clash

Timo Werner ruled out as Tottenham face fresh defensive injury crisis ahead of Chelsea clash

2024-05-01
Jadon Sancho open to January loan with Erik ten Hag ready to ‘wash his hands’ of Man Utd exile

Jadon Sancho open to January loan with Erik ten Hag ready to ‘wash his hands’ of Man Utd exile

2023-10-10
Man City XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest today

Man City XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest today

2024-05-14
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo