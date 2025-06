Rosallion, who finished third at Newbury, was the 5-2 favourite to get back on the winning trail and looked set to oblige after being produced with a well-timed run by Sean Levey, but having been last out of the starting stalls before fighting his way to the front, Harry Eustace’s 14-1 shot Docklands refused to bend under Australian jockey Mark Zahra and clung on by a nose.