Royal Ascot 2025 results, winners, race card and latest day 4 odds
250,000 spectators are expected to flock into the grandstands across the five days in Berkshire.
Three top-level Group One races all took place on the opening day, setting the tone for quite the event, which has been labelled in the build-up by jockey William Buick as “the biggest five days in our sport”.
It is believed that a total of £10million will be handed out in prize money across the festival’s 35 races, of which eight will be Group One-ranked.
The Royal meeting
When is Royal Ascot 2025?
The Royal Ascot races started on Tuesday, June 17 and run until Saturday, June 21.
The festival is staged at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire and will include 35 races in total, with seven races per day. The feature race of the day takes place at 2:30pm BST.
For individual race times, check out the full schedule below.
Royal Ascot 2025 results, races and schedule
All times BST, unless stated
- Venetian Sun 7/1
- Awaken 66/1
- Balantina 40/1
- Fitzella 4/1
- Time For Sandals 25/1
- Arizona Blaze 28/1
- Rayevka 20/1
- Sayidah Dariyan 66/1
15:40 Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes
- Ethical Diamond 3/1f
- Mutaawid 12/1
- Naqeeb 33/1
- Siege Of Troy 16/1
- Mount Atlas 14/1
- Hand Of God 9/2
- Cercene 33/1
- Zarigana 6/4f
- January 8/1
- Cathedral 33/1
- Never Let Go 22/1
- Cajole 25/1
- Tabiti 18/1
- Oolong Poobong 10/1
- Dash Of Azure 11/2
- Miss Nightfall 16/5
- Zgharta 15/2
17:35 King Edward VII Stakes
- Amiloc 11/8f
- Zahrann 11/4
- Galveston 20/1
- Wimbledon Hawkeye 10/1
18:10 Palace Of Holyroodhouse
- Adrestia 10/1
- Hammer The Hammer 9/2
- Redorange 12/1
- Zayer 16/1
- Jorge Alvares 25/1
14:30 Chesham Stakes (Listed) seven furlongs
15:05 – Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) one mile, four furlongs
15:40 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) six furlongs
16:20 Jersey Stakes (Group 3) seven furlongs
17:00 Wokingham Stakes (Handicap) six furlongs
17:35 Golden Gates -Stakes (Handicap) one mile, two furlongs
- Charles Darwin 8/13f
- Wise Approach 10/1
- Sandal’s Song 9/1
- Ameeq 100/1
15:05 King George V Stakes
- Merchant 3/1f
- Serious Contender 7/1
- Pantile Warrior 40/1
- Nautical Force 25/1
- Garden of Eden 7/1
- Understudy 40/1
- Catalina Delcarpio 2/1f
- Go Go Boots 14/1
- Trawlerman 85/40f
- Illinois 9/4
- Dubai Future 28/1
- Arabian Story 15/2
- La Botte 7/1
- Fearnot 12/1
- Dividend 50/1
17:35 Hampton Court Stakes
- Trinity College 5/2f
- Tornado Alert 9/1
- Glittering Legend 11/1
- Tiberius Thunder 80/1
18:10 Buckingham Palace Stakes
- Never So Brave 4/1f
- Akkadian Thunder 7/1
- Holguin 16/1
- Myal 18/1
- Divine Libra 14/1
- Yorkshire 33/1
- Northern Express 28/1
- True Love 9/4
- Flowerhead 100/1
- Lennilu 11/2
- Cardiff By The Sea 11/1
- Carmers 9/2
- Furthur 20/1
- Rahiebb 9/1
- Shackleton 9/2
15:40 Duke of Cambridge Stakes
- Crimson Advocate 13/2
- Cinderella’s Dream 5/2
- Fallen Angel 6/1
- Running Lion 8/1
16:20 Prince of Wales Stakes
- Ombudsman 7/1
- Anmaat 5/1
- See The Fire 7/2
- Map Of Stars 13/2
- My Cloud 3/1
- Bullet Point 11/1
- Bopedro 50/1
- Greek Order 22/1
17:35 Kensington Palace Stakes
- Miss Information 11/1
- Snellen 25/1
- Cheshire Dancer 20/1
- Muddy Mooy 33/1
17:35 Windsor Castle Stakes
- Havana Hurricane 7/1
- Dickensian 20/1
- Azizam 7/1
- Rogue Legend 4/1
- Docklands 14/1
- Rosallion 5/2f
- Cairo 100/1
- Notable Speech 4/1
- Gstaad 7/2f
- Do Or Do Not 80/1
- Coppull 66/1
- Andab 5/1
15:40 King Charles III Stakes
- American Affair 11/1
- Frost at Dawn 28/1
- Regional 9/1
- Starlust 16/1
16:20 St James’s Palace Stakes
- Field of Gold 8/11f
- Henri Matisse 4/1
- Ruling Court 4/1
- Rashabar 25/1
- Ascending 20/1
- Nurburgring 16/1
- Comfort Zone 33/1
- Leinster 25/1
- Haatem 8/1
- Galen 13/2
- King’s Gambit 4/1f
- Enfjaar 5/1
18:10 Copper Horse Stakes
- French Master 5/2f
- Caballo De Mar 13/2
- Samui 20/1
- Barnso 14/1
Kyprios, last year’s Gold Cup winner, has been retired
Royal Ascot 2025 runners and odds
2,000 Guineas winner Ruling Court (10/3) and Field Of Gold (5/6) are set to go head-to-head in the St James’s Palace Stakes, with Field of Gold trainer Josh Godsen saying that he was relishing “round two” at Ascot after losing out to Charlie Appleby’s horse at Newmarket.
As for Thursday’s Gold Cup, Aiden O’Brien’s Illinois is the favourite (13/8), although Trawlerman (7/2) and Candelari (7/2) will have something to say about that.
Do the Royal Family have a horse at Royal Ascot 2025?
King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to attend at least one day of the festival, but which day remains unknown.
They do own a horse that is competing – Reaching High, trained by the renowned Willie Mullins – which ran in Tuesday’s Ascot Stakes.
Royal Ascot 2025 weather forecast
Sunshine is forecast all week for the festival, which is good news for all the spectators dressing to the nines.
It will be hot, with temperatures set to peak at 30 degrees on Saturday.
Are there any tickets left for Royal Ascot 2025?
Royal Ascot tickets are still available across all five days, although availability is limited.
How to watch Royal Ascot 2025
