Royal Ascot 2025 results, winners, race card and latest odds

2025-06-18Last Updated: 2025-06-18
338 3 minutes read

Royal Ascot is upon us again as one of the signature events on the horse racing calendar takes centre stage this week.

250,000 spectators are expected to flock into the grandstands across the five days in Berkshire.

Three top-level Group One races all took place on the opening day, setting the tone for quite the event, which has been labelled in the build-up by jockey William Buick as “the biggest five days in our sport”.

It is believed that a total of £10million will be handed out in prize money across the festival’s 35 races, of which eight will be Group One-ranked.

Here, Standard Sport gives you all the details ahead of the event.

The Royal meeting

REUTERS

When is Royal Ascot 2025?

The Royal Ascot races started on Tuesday, June 17 and run until Saturday, June 21.

The festival is staged at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire and will include 35 races in total, with seven races per day. The feature race of the day takes place at 2:30pm BST.

For individual race times, check out the full schedule below.

Royal Ascot 2025 results, races and schedule

All times BST, unless stated

14:30 Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) five furlongs

15:05 Queen’s Vase (Group 2) one mile, six furlongs

15:40 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) one mile

16:20 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) one mile, two furlongs

17:00 Royal Hunt Cup (Handicap) one mile

17:35 Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) one mile

18:10 Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) five furlongs

14:30 Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) five furlongs

15:05 King George V Stakes (Handicap,) one mile, four furlongs

15:40 Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) one mile, four furlongs

17:00 Britannia Stakes (Handicap) one mile

17:35 Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) one mile, two furlongs

18:10 Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) seven furlongs

14:30 Albany Stakes (Group 3) six furlongs

15:05 Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) six furlongs

15:40 Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) one mile, four furlongs

16:20 Coronation Stakes (Group 1) one mile

17:00 Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) one mile

17:35 King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) one mile four furlongs

18:10 Palace Of Holyroodhouse (Handicap) five furlongs

14:30 Chesham Stakes (Listed) seven furlongs

15:05 – Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) one mile, four furlongs

15:40 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) six furlongs

16:20 Jersey Stakes (Group 3) seven furlongs

17:00 Wokingham Stakes (Handicap) six furlongs

17:35 Golden Gates -Stakes (Handicap) one mile, two furlongs

  1. Docklands 14/1
  2. Rosallion 5/2f
  3. Cairo 100/1
  4. Notable Speech 4/1
  1. Gstaad 7/2f
  2. Do Or Do Not 80/1
  3. Coppull 66/1
  4. Andab 5/1

15:40 King Charles III Stakes

  1. American Affair 11/1
  2. Frost at Dawn 28/1
  3. Regional 9/1
  4. Starlust 16/1

16:20 St James’s Palace Stakes

  1. Field of Gold 8/11f
  2. Henri Matisse 4/1
  3. Ruling Court 4/1
  4. Rashabar 25/1
  1. Ascending 20/1
  2. Nurburgring 16/1
  3. Comfort Zone 33/1
  4. Leinster 25/1
  1. Haatem 8/1
  2. Galen 13/2
  3. King’s Gambit 4/1f
  4. Enfjaar 5/1

18:10 Copper Horse Stakes

  1. French Master 5/2f
  2. Caballo De Mar 13/2
  3. Samui 20/1
  4. Barnso 14/1

Kyprios, last year’s Gold Cup winner, has been retired

AFP via Getty Images

Royal Ascot 2025 runners and odds

2,000 Guineas winner Ruling Court (10/3) and Field Of Gold (5/6) are set to go head-to-head in the St James’s Palace Stakes, with Field of Gold trainer Josh Godsen saying that he was relishing “round two” at Ascot after losing out to Charlie Appleby’s horse at Newmarket.

As for Thursday’s Gold Cup, Aiden O’Brien’s Illinois is the favourite (13/8), although Trawlerman (7/2) and Candelari (7/2) will have something to say about that.

Do the Royal Family have a horse at Royal Ascot 2025?

King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to attend at least one day of the festival, but which day remains unknown.

They do own a horse that is competing – Reaching High, trained by the renowned Willie Mullins – which ran in Tuesday’s Ascot Stakes.

Royal Ascot 2025 weather forecast

Sunshine is forecast all week for the festival, which is good news for all the spectators dressing to the nines.


