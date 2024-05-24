Rozanski vs Okolie LIVE! Boxing fight stream, TV channel, latest updates and undercard results

This is Okolie’s first fight since losing that title, when he was beaten on points by British rival Chris Billam-Smith in Bournemouth. The 31-year-old was knocked down three times and was twice deducted points for excessive holding, a trait he has struggled to ditch in recent bouts. Okolie has now moved up in weight, though, and changed trainers, moving on from SugarHill Steward, who works with Tyson Fury, to join up with Joe Gallagher.