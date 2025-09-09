Rubber Duc Return With New Single Muhammad Ali – South Africa’s favourite alt-pop band, Rubber Duc, return with a playful punch. This, in the form of their brand-new single ‘Muhammad Ali.’ The track arrives ahead of their upcoming EP Old Money, set for release on 21 November 2025.

With its boxing-inspired imagery and infectious energy, Muhammad Ali is classic Rubber Duc. Tongue-in-cheek, upbeat, yet layered with deeper meaning. “Ali was one of the greatest fighters of all time, and that imagery really connected with the song’s rhythm and phrasing as it was coming together,” the band explains. “In relationships, there are emotional swings, and some hits land harder than others. When the first line of the chorus, float like a butterfly, sting like a bee, came to us, it just clicked. It made sense to build the song around that energy, to keep it fun while still saying something real.”

Stream ‘Muhammad Ali’ here.

More on Rubber Duc’s ‘Old Money’ EP

With a new EP on the horizon, this will be Rubber Duc’s first body of work in several years. A five-track project featuring four new songs plus a bonus track. “It feels authentically Rubber Duc again. We went back to basics for this one. Just jamming together in a room, focusing on feels and chord progressions before layering production. It was refreshing, and it reminded us why we love creating music as a group.”

The title track Old Money is already a fan favourite at live shows. ”What makes Old Money stand out is how it blends an African-inspired feel with our alt-pop sound. It also features both our original saxophonist and our current saxophonist playing together on the track.” A rare and special moment for the band. “For us, Old Money feels like home, and we cannot wait for fans to experience it,” they add.

Now over a decade into their journey, Rubber Duc shares that their biggest lesson has been to embrace authenticity. “There were moments where we chased trends rather than staying true to ourselves. Now we’re making music for us first, and that authenticity resonates more deeply with fans.”

The band has seen firsthand the impact their songs can have, with fans crediting tracks like It’s Alright and Feet as lifelines during their most difficult moments. “Music can be the best friend who gives advice or the best friend who is there to party with you. That’s what we hope this EP becomes for listeners, a confidant for the ups and downs of life.”

The band are taking their new music on the road, with a Western Cape tour in September, followed by shows in Dubai this November. December will see more festival and live dates across South Africa.

“We’re excited to be performing new music and to have a fresh body of work out in the world. It feels revitalizing, like a new chapter.”

Muhammad Ali is available now on all major streaming platforms. Pre-save the Old Money EP from Rubber Duc here

Follow Rubber Duc on Instagram here