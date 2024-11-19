The changes Amorim has made in Man Utd training

Only 10 players form the first team squad attended the inaugural session of the Ruben Amorim revolution at Manchester United.

That they included the perennially wounded – Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Mason Mount – plus Leny Yoro, who fractured a foot on United’s pre-season tour, was perhaps a portent for good, a sign that Amorim might be a lucky coach as well as talented.

The new manager was out in the middle, whistle in hand, directing every kick and spit. The whole thing was neatly curated into digestible chunks for the United website and did its job of creating a bounce back vibe.

Amorim begins his reign at Ipswich on Sunday having spent a week in a tracksuit. Early takes from the first session at Carrington point to the adoption of a new system. Here’s what we learned.

New formation

Amorim was quickly into the three-at-the-back foundations upon which he built his success at Sporting. Despite the number of first-teamers on international duty, Amorim flooded the paddock with academy players and set about grooving the new system.

Shaw played on the left side of the three with Yoro on the right either side of the two-footed veteran Jonny Evans. Malacia hugged the left touchline, giving Amorim the width that is central to his approach, and was a frequent target for the cross-field switch pass so often used in the modern game.

The same personnel are unlikely to start on Sunday when United’s international stars will be available. Indeed Amorim might not risk the new formation so quickly, but its adoption is coming.

Attention to detail

The session was delivered in a structured fashion, the patterns imported straight from the Sporting training ground. Amorim controlled everything, stopping to explain his method when necessary, and getting on the ball to make his point.

Mainoo was all smiles after a one-to-one chat with Amorim (Photo: Getty)

And there was attention to detail too, Amorim demonstrating to Kobbie Mainoo how he might shift position to change the angle of attack and send his marker to Coventry. Mainoo looked half stunned at the instruction. Amorim knows this is Mainoo’s game, something he does instinctively. However, marginal improvements across the board add up to macro gains.

Of course, this kind of stuff goes on at every club in the Premier League and beyond. The problem at United under Erik ten Hag was the inability to transfer training ground theory to the big show. This is one of Amorim’s stated aims.

Antony’s tweaked role

Budget restraints require Amorim to work with what he has. The new United hierarchy see player improvement and style footprint as fundamental to the coach’s role. Imagine the smiles in the boardroom if Amorim can begin to make sense of Antony and Joshua Zirkzee and mould them into usable forms.

Antony was one of the 10 first-teamers involved in the breakout session and was deployed in a more central role with Amad Diallo outside him on the right. Even Antony’s big sponsor Ten Hag had lost faith in him. He has ground to make up, and this would be the time to pay attention, under a new coach who speaks his native tongue and is adept at telling players only what they need to know.

Antony’s biggest sin is over-complication. Ten Hag had enough on his plate trying to justify his own position to help Antony save his. The same applies to Zirkzee, who has some moves but seemingly no mechanism for deploying them appropriately. He is in want of basic training, a defined role and guidebook to follow.

Enjoyment

Undeterred by the Mancunian climate, Amorim went about his work with a smile, exchanging greetings with the United media staff as he took to the pitch. He insisted in the perceptive, touchy-feely interview he gave to the United website, that, though a serious endeavour, playing for Manchester United is something to be enjoyed, not feared.

There was a lightness of touch that appeared entirely unscripted, a quality born of confidence in what he is doing and a sense of mission. He feels that he is in the right place and wants the players to tap into the same vibe.

This is classic zeitgeist stuff straight from the Pep manual, the charismatic leader bringing the group along as one charged singularity. Easy to talk about, devilishly hard to achieve without the players thinking you are Ted Lasso on steroids. At least Amorim can point to two titles in three years in Portugal, bridging a gap that stretched back 19 years. Beats Ted’s suggestion box made by the kids.