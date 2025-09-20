32
30
13
11
46
2
4
10
26
37
22
23
5
44
35
40
34
43
18
24
39
15
9
1
16
29
8
20
14
33
25
3
31
49
38
48
Manchester United: Ruben Amorim issues Grimsby reminder and reveals Casemiro reaction after Chelsea win

Manchester United: Ruben Amorim issues Grimsby reminder and reveals Casemiro reaction after Chelsea win

2025-09-20Last Updated: 2025-09-20
333 Less than a minute


Red Devils earn just their second Premier League win of the season after beating Chelsea at Old Trafford


Source link

2025-09-20Last Updated: 2025-09-20
333 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Chelsea vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs West Ham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

2024-05-05
Lewis Hamilton opens up on 'hardest decision' to leave Mercedes for 'new chapter' with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton opens up on 'hardest decision' to leave Mercedes for 'new chapter' with Ferrari

2024-02-23
When is the Carabao Cup draw today? Start time, ball numbers and how to watch as first-round ties picked

When is the Carabao Cup draw today? Start time, ball numbers and how to watch as first-round ties picked

2025-06-26
Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal plan Rodrygo talks; Eze twist; Chelsea in Kudus battle; Liverpool, Man Utd latest

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal plan Rodrygo talks; Eze twist; Chelsea in Kudus battle; Liverpool, Man Utd latest

2025-07-02
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo