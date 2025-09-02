2
10
18
15
31
29
4
8
16
39
26
24
49
1
5
25
11
3
40
23
9
30
33
22
34
14
48
32
38
46
13
37
35
44
43
20
England: Ruben Loftus-Cheek receives first call-up since 2018 amid Adam Wharton injury blow

England: Ruben Loftus-Cheek receives first call-up since 2018 amid Adam Wharton injury blow

2025-09-02Last Updated: 2025-09-02
328 Less than a minute


Loftus-Cheek is set to be reunited with his former Chelsea boss


Source link

2025-09-02Last Updated: 2025-09-02
328 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

England’s predicted 3-4-2-1 line-up to face Netherlands at Euro 2024

England’s predicted 3-4-2-1 line-up to face Netherlands at Euro 2024

2024-07-09
Luton Town Ladies' double-winning skipper Wade announces her Hatters exit

Luton Town Ladies' double-winning skipper Wade announces her Hatters exit

2025-07-07
Morris, Chong and Taylor find the net as Hatters ease past Stevenage in friendly

Morris, Chong and Taylor find the net as Hatters ease past Stevenage in friendly

2024-07-09
Real Madrid XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League

Real Madrid XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League

2024-04-16
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo