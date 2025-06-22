Rugby league descends into farce

RFL chief Nigel Wood remains a controversial figure and many believe bringing him back was a major error

It’s Groundhog Day, again. No it’s not the iconic Bill Murray film, it’s just British rugby league.

That is the wider reaction to the news that Nigel Wood will be staying on as senior executive director with the Rugby Football League (RFL), despite the governing body and Wood’s supporters insisting it was only an interim position and that he would depart in July after delivering a review of the sport.

Wood controversially returned in March after a coup that saw chairman Simon Johnson forced from the RFL. The plotters wanted Johnson and director Sandy Lindsay gone, and the unpopular Wood as interim chairman.

Upheaval followed and the rest of the RFL board quit. The governing body had to cobble together a new board but hadn’t counted on Sport England.

Under its code for sports governance, no-one who has been involved with a club for the previous 12 months can be chair, ruling Wood out because of his ties to Bradford Bulls.

They made him senior executive director instead, and assembled another board, but the damage had been done. Former Super League referee James Child who sat briefly on the board admitted: “It feels like the game is in a mess.”

Now it has been revealed that Wood will not depart in July, as promised. Instead a special resolution will be voted on at the RFL Council next month for him to stay for potentially at least another year, if not longer.

The club review led by Wood is not expected to be ready to be shared next month, as was originally announced, with it to be continued and presented at the end of this year.

The i Paper understands Wood has the votes from the clubs to stay on. The news, predictably, has gone down like a lead balloon among the rugby league fraternity.

Fans have taken social media to vent. It is a development that has shocked employees at the RFL and resignations could follow. It is not hard to see why so many across the sport are dismayed.

Wood is the man who was chief executive when Halifax went bust in the early 2000s. The man who led the RFL for a decade, who oversaw Crusaders going under, the Bradford and Odsal saga, the failed expansion of League 1 that ended with Hemel, Gloucester, Oxford and other clubs disappearing, and the disastrous Toronto Wolfpack experiment.

The individual who led the RFL to £2m in losses and who got a £300,000 severance package when he was forced out of the sport by the clubs in 2018. The man who oversaw cuts in development in England, Scotland and Wales, who oversaw declining participation and disappearing media profile, who brought in the controversial Stobart deal and the appointment of the ineffective Brian Barwick.

Yes, Wood did lead the successful 2013 World Cup. And he did secure the £40m-a-year deal with Sky Sports in 2014. But Wood remains a controversial figure and many believe bringing him back was a major error.

Not only could it be seen to be a potential conflict of interest, given he is a part-owner of Bradford, he largely failed in his time in charge at the RFL, bar that Sky deal.

11 years on, it is a vastly different broadcasting market now than what it was then. So why go back? Is there nobody else?

As well as being a major PR own goal, it is also more evidence of the self-interest and the boys club that permeates, riddles and infects rugby league, effectively a closed shop.

The whole saga is enough to make Murray’s character reach for the toaster and drop it in the bath, just like he does in the film. And the pain is over.

In the middle of the season, the charade continues.

The RFL said in a statement: “The Strategic Review Committee, which was formed in the spring at the request of clubs, will update RL Council members on progress and proposals at its July meeting.

“The RFL is a democratic organisation which will continue to respond to the wishes of the clubs and Council members.”