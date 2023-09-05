Rugby World Cup 2023: Fixtures, results, kick-off times, how to watch

T he Rugby World Cup is almost upon us as France plays host to what promises to be a blockbuster tournament that is wide open at the top.

Les Bleus fans will be optimistic that a first global triumph on home soil may finally now beckon with Fabien Galthie’s side packed full of depth and talent and led by the irrepressible Antoine Dupont, though injuries and controversy have rather plagued their build-up as they seek to go one better than their previous three runners-up finishes.

France will do battle with the mighty New Zealand in Pool A, the Rugby Championship-winning All Blacks gunning for a fourth success after being demolished by England at the semi-final stage in Japan four years ago.

The World Cup draw is heavily lopsided having been conducted almost three years in advance, with top-ranked Ireland and No2 team and defending champions South Africa locked together in a nightmare Pool B along with Scotland.

Andy Farrell’s Men in Green are heavily fancied to finally end their World Cup hoodoo after Six Nations Grand Slam glory and an impressive summer series, but the Springboks are in typically ominous mood as they look to successfully defend their crown.

Wales and Australia – who have struggled notably under Warren Gatland and Eddie Jones respectively – are familiar foes along with England conquerors Fiji in Pool C, while Steve Borthwick’s England have endured a horrendous run-up to the tournament as they clash with Argentina, Japan, Samoa and Chile in Pool D.

Few have given England any chance of lifting their second Webb Ellis Cup and first for two decades after a torrid 2023 so far, though Borthwick is convinced that they will spring some surprises in France.

Here is everything you need to know for the upcoming Rugby World Cup, including fixtures, kick-off times, how to watch every game for free, venues and latest odds.

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures, results, kick-off times and how to watch

All times BST, unless stated

Pool A

Friday, September 8

France vs New Zealand (Stade de France, 8:15pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 9

Italy vs Namibia (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 12pm, ITV1)

Thursday, September 14

France vs Uruguay (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm, ITV4)

Friday, September 15

New Zealand vs Namibia (Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm, ITV4)

Wednesday, September 20

Italy vs Uruguay (Stade de Nice, 4:45pm, ITV4)

Thursday, September 21

France vs Namibia (Stade Velodrome, 8pm, ITV4)

Wednesday, September 27

Uruguay vs Namibia (OL Stadium, 4:45pm, ITV4)

Friday, September 29

New Zealand vs Italy (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)

Thursday, October 5

New Zealand vs Uruguay (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)

Friday, October 6

France vs Italy (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)

Pool B

Saturday, September 9

Ireland vs Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, 2:30pm, ITV1)

Sunday, September 10

South Africa vs Scotland (Stade Velodrome, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 16

Ireland vs Tonga (Stade de la Beaujoire, 8pm, ITV1)

Sunday, September 17

South Africa vs Romania (Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 23

South Africa vs Ireland (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Sunday, September 24

Scotland vs Tonga (Stade de Nice, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 30

Scotland vs Romania (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm, ITV)

Sunday, October 1

South Africa vs Tonga (Stade Velodrome, 8pm, ITV1)

Saturday, October 7

Ireland vs Scotland (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 8

Tonga vs Romania (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm, ITV3)

Pool C

Saturday, September 9

Australia vs Georgia (Stade de France, 5pm, ITV1)

Sunday, September 10

Wales vs Fiji (Stade de Bordeaux, 8pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 16

Wales vs Portugal (Stade de Nice, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Sunday, September 17

Australia vs Fiji (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 23

Georgia vs Portugal (Stadium de Toulouse, 1pm, ITV1)

Sunday, September 24

Wales vs Australia (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 30

Fiji vs Georgia (Stade de Bordeaux, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 1

Australia vs Portugal (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Saturday, October 7

Wales vs Georgia (Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 8

Fiji vs Portugal (Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm, ITV4)

Pool D

Saturday, September 9

England vs Argentina (Stade Velodrome, 8pm, ITV1)

Sunday, September 10

Japan vs Chile (Stadium de Toulouse, 12pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 16

Samoa vs Chile (Stade de Bordeaux, 2pm, ITV4)

Sunday, September 17

England vs Japan (Stade de Nice, 8pm, ITV1)

Friday, September 22

Argentina vs Samoa (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 23

England vs Chile (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Thursday, September 28

Japan vs Samoa (Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm, ITV4)

Saturday, September 30

Argentina vs Chile (Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm, ITV1)

Saturday, October 7

England vs Samoa (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 8

Japan vs Argentina (Stade de la Beaujoire, 12pm, ITV1)

Quarter-finals

Saturday, October 14

Winner of Pool C vs Runner-up of Pool D (Stade Velodrome, 4pm, ITV1)

Winner of Pool B vs Runner-up of Pool A (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 15

Winner of Pool D vs Runner-up of Pool C (Stade Velodrome, 4pm, ITV1)

Winner of Pool A vs Runner-up of Pool B (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Semi-finals

Friday, October 20

Winner of quarter-final 1 vs Winner of quarter-final 2 (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Saturday, October 21

Winner of quarter-final 3 vs Winner of quarter-final 4 (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Bronze final

Friday, October 27

Loser of semi-final 1 vs Loser of semi-final 2 (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Final

Saturday, October 28

Winner of semi-final 1 vs Winner of semi-final 2 (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Rugby World Cup 2023 venues

Stade de France, Paris (capacity 80,023)

Stade Velodrome, Marseille (capacity 67,847)

OL Stadium, Lyon (capacity 58,883)

Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille (capacity 50,096)

Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux (capacity 42,115)

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne (capacity 41,965)

Stade de Nice, Nice (capacity 35,983)

Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes (capacity 35,520)

Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse (capacity 33,150)

Rugby World Cup 2023 odds

Winner

France – 11/4

New Zealand – 3/1

South Africa – 7/2

Ireland – 9/2

Australia – 10/1

England – 12/1

Argentina – 20/1

Wales – 30/1

Scotland – 35/1

Fiji – 80/1

Japan – 200/1

Tonga – 400/1

Samoa – 425/1

Italy – 500/1

Georgia – 500/1

Namibia – 500/1

Romania – 500/1

Uruguay – 500/1

Chile – 500/1

Portugal – 500/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).