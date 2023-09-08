Rugby fans in France told they face fines if they are drunk or too noisy

Up to 100,000 fans are expected to descend on the southern French city across the weekend which sees England take on Argentina on Saturday and Scotland play South Africa on Sunday at the Stade Velodrome.

Ahead of the game, a raft of advisory notes have been issued in order to remind those arriving in the city “of French law and practical advice”.

Fines include €150-450 (£128-386) for “obvious public drunkenness, consumption of narcotics (€150-450), and using the services of a prostitute €1,500 (£1,288)”.

Throwing litter or urinating on public roads is punishable of €135 (£115) to €375 (£322) and that noise pollution can be met with a fine of €68 (£58) to €180 (£154).

Marseille has previously witnessed trouble involving England supporters. Violence erupted during Euro 2016 before and after a match against Russia.

“The Rugby World Cup is a sporting and festive event,” the guidance reads. “Public peace must nevertheless be respected.”

A France 2023 spokesperson told the Guardian: “Like all host cities, security is paramount and working with the local authorities, significant additional security will be present around the major transport hubs, the rugby villages, city centre and stadium to assist and support on match days to aid experience.”

A spokesperson for England Rugby Travel, the RFU’s official travel agent said: “England have played in Marseille before at Rugby World Cup 2007 and it’s a city with a great rugby heritage and history.

“We will provide advice to supporters on how best to enjoy their weekend in the city for the opening weekend of the tournament as we would for all major events and hope they have a wonderful time.”