Rugby World Cup 2023: Results, fixtures, schedule in full, how to watch, kick-off times, venues and odds

E ngland are coasting towards the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after beating Japan to take firm control in Pool D.

Ireland continue to impress at the tournament meanwhile, earning a bonus-point victory over Tonga on Saturday.

Johnny Sexton overtook Ronan O’Gara as Ireland’s most prolific points scorer of all time on a fantastic night in Nantes. Wales beat plucky minnows Portugal too on another busy day of action.

On Thursday, France put on a show in Marseille as they hammered Namibia 96-0, running up 14 tries in the process.

The focus this weekend turns back to England, who take on Chile, before the blockbuster clash of this round of fixtures, as defending champions South Africa take on Ireland, the number-one ranked side in the world.

Read More

Rugby World Cup 2023 fixtures and results

All times BST, unless stated

Pool A

Friday, September 8

France 27-13 New Zealand

Saturday, September 9

Italy 52-8 Namibia

Thursday, September 14

France 27-12 Uruguay

Friday, September 15

New Zealand 71-3 Namibia

Wednesday, September 20

Italy 38-17 Uruguay

Thursday, September 21

France 96-0 Namibia

Wednesday, September 27

Uruguay vs Namibia (OL Stadium, 4:45pm, ITV4)

Friday, September 29

New Zealand vs Italy (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)

Thursday, October 5

New Zealand vs Uruguay (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)

Friday, October 6

France vs Italy (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)

Pool B

Saturday, September 9

Ireland 82-8 Romania

Sunday, September 10

South Africa 18-3 Scotland

Saturday, September 16

Ireland 59-16 Tonga

Sunday, September 17

South Africa 76-0 Romania

Saturday, September 23

South Africa vs Ireland (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Sunday, September 24

Scotland vs Tonga (Stade de Nice, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 30

Scotland vs Romania (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 8pm, ITV)

Sunday, October 1

South Africa vs Tonga (Stade Velodrome, 8pm, ITV1)

Saturday, October 7

Ireland vs Scotland (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 8

Tonga vs Romania (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm, ITV3)

Pool C

Saturday, September 9

Australia 35-15 Georgia

Sunday, September 10

Wales 32-26 Fiji

Saturday, September 16

Wales 28-8 Portugal

Sunday, September 17

Australia 15-22 Fiji

Saturday, September 23

Georgia vs Portugal (Stadium de Toulouse, 1pm, ITV1)

Sunday, September 24

Wales vs Australia (OL Stadium, 8pm, ITV1)

Saturday, September 30

Fiji vs Georgia (Stade de Bordeaux, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 1

Australia vs Portugal (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Saturday, October 7

Wales vs Georgia (Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 8

Fiji vs Portugal (Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm, ITV4)

Pool D

Saturday, September 9

England 27-10 Argentina

Sunday, September 10

Japan 42-12 Chile

Saturday, September 16

Samoa 43-10 Chile

Sunday, September 17

England 34-12 Japan

Friday, September 22

Argentina 19-10 Samoa

Saturday, September 23

England vs Chile (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Thursday, September 28

Japan vs Samoa (Stadium de Toulouse, 8pm, ITV4)

Saturday, September 30

Argentina vs Chile (Stade de la Beaujoire, 2pm, ITV1)

Saturday, October 7

England vs Samoa (Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4:45pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 8

Japan vs Argentina (Stade de la Beaujoire, 12pm, ITV1)

Quarter-finals

Saturday, October 14

Winner of Pool C vs Runner-up of Pool D (Stade Velodrome, 4pm, ITV1)

Winner of Pool B vs Runner-up of Pool A (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Sunday, October 15

Winner of Pool D vs Runner-up of Pool C (Stade Velodrome, 4pm, ITV1)

Winner of Pool A vs Runner-up of Pool B (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Semi-finals

Friday, October 20

Winner of quarter-final 1 vs Winner of quarter-final 2 (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Saturday, October 21

Winner of quarter-final 3 vs Winner of quarter-final 4 (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Bronze final

Friday, October 27

Loser of semi-final 1 vs Loser of semi-final 2 (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Final

Saturday, October 28

Winner of semi-final 1 vs Winner of semi-final 2 (Stade de France, 8pm, ITV1)

Rugby World Cup 2023 venues

Stade de France, Paris (capacity 80,023)

Stade Velodrome, Marseille (capacity 67,847)

OL Stadium, Lyon (capacity 58,883)

Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille (capacity 50,096)

Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux (capacity 42,115)

Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Etienne (capacity 41,965)

Stade de Nice, Nice (capacity 35,983)

Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes (capacity 35,520)

Stadium de Toulouse, Toulouse (capacity 33,150)

Rugby World Cup 2023 odds

Winner

South Africa – 11/4

France – 11/4

New Zealand – 7/2

Ireland – 7/2

England – 10/1

Australia – 12/1

Wales – 30/1

Argentina – 30/1

Scotland – 60/1

Fiji – 60/1

Japan – 300/1

Italy – 500/1

Samoa – 500/1

Tonga – 500/1

Georgia – 500/1

Namibia – 500/1

Romania – 500/1

Uruguay – 500/1

Chile – 500/1

Portugal – 500/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).