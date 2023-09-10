49
22
14
15
40
2
44
47
26
45
23
7
37
18
4
13
3
9
32
11
5
33
8
24
38
20
35
31
1
16
29
21
50
34
25
43
48
10
46
30
39

Lawrence Dallaglio column: Steve Borthwick passion play vital to set England World Cup tone

143 2 minutes read


Steve Borthwick does not show his emotion physically, but I know the England head coach, I played with him – and he feels and cares just as deeply as anyone else. But if you cannot animate your feelings, then you absolutely must vocalise them.


Source link

143 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd sign Onana; fresh Rice to Arsenal delay; Chelsea suffer major Caicedo blow

Transfer news LIVE! Man Utd sign Onana; fresh Rice to Arsenal delay; Chelsea suffer major Caicedo blow

England vs Colombia LIVE! Women’s World Cup match stream, Australia-France penalties, team news, lineups today

England vs Colombia LIVE! Women’s World Cup match stream, Australia-France penalties, team news, lineups today

Harry Brook waiting in the wings for England as Jonny Bairstow offers timely reminder

Harry Brook waiting in the wings for England as Jonny Bairstow offers timely reminder

Who is Jorge Vilda? Spain’s divisive coach causing a stir at the World Cup

Who is Jorge Vilda? Spain’s divisive coach causing a stir at the World Cup

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo