Runway reimagined | Business Times

PATIENCE MUSA

Harare’s creative scene was lit with colour, culture, and craft this past month as Fabrik Party—a collaboration between Skeyi & Strobo and the British Council—took over the National Gallery of Zimbabwe for an experimental fashion showcase unlike anything the capital has seen. Under the EUNIC Harmonies of Expression banner, the initiative didn’t just deliver a runway—it delivered a statement.

From April 28th to May 9th, four Zimbabwean designers—Jaxx, Panasheinomusainkosi, D.O.E, and Katwell Kutsi—joined forces with UK-based designer Ellen Rock for a bold, multi-sensory journey into the heart of sustainable fashion. Through a curated series of five masterclasses, this creative cohort fused traditional techniques with contemporary streetwear aesthetics, ultimately co-creating five sustainable looks that debuted on May 10th at a runway event that merged live skating, storytelling, and avant-garde fashion.

And it was anything but ordinary.

Imagine garments woven with sisal, detailed with the delicate discipline of Sashiko stitching, and coloured through natural dyeing processes rooted in African earth wisdom. Now throw in patchwork made from recycled textiles, styling elements crafted from waste materials, and silhouettes that scream rebellion and renewal. What emerged was a visual love letter to youth culture, sustainability, and cross-cultural collaboration.

As Vivienne Westwood once said, “Buy less. Choose well. Make it last.” This project embodied that ethos—pushing designers to slow down, go deep, and rethink how fashion is made and who it serves.

Held at the iconic National Gallery, the final showcase pulled in a lively crowd of over 350 creatives, skaters, fashion heads, and curious onlookers. There was a palpable electricity in the air, made even more potent by the skate performance that glided seamlessly between the collections. Skaters became models, models became storytellers, and the garments became a canvas for both.

Each designer brought a unique aesthetic to the mix:

Jaxx with their flair for gender-neutral streetwear silhouettes and texture play.

Panasheinomusainkosi blending futurism with urban grit.

O.E (Designs of Earth) rooted in upcycling, earth tones, and architectural minimalism.

Katwell Kutsi, known for weaving Shona storytelling into every thread.

And Ellen Rock, whose UK punk and DIY sensibilities added an extra edge to the Zimbabwean vision.

The collaborative synergy was tangible—not only in the garments but in the studio sessions at Caligraph in Mbare, where the open-door policy allowed the public to witness the making process. It was a rare behind-the-scenes intimacy that made fashion feel both aspirational and accessible.

“This project was about more than fashion,” said Thandiwe Gula-Ndebele, project facilitator. “It was a powerful exchange of knowledge, community-building, and reimagining how style and sustainability intersect.”

The success extended beyond the runway. Some designers made direct sales on the day, while others received collaboration offers. More importantly, the activation laid the foundation for a sustainable creative economy—something Zimbabwe’s fashion scene has long deserved.

With this inaugural edition behind them, Skeyi & Strobo is already eyeing regional expansion, ready to push boundaries even further. As a creative platform, they continue to blur the lines between art, fashion, skate culture, and youth expression—with sustainability as the common thread.

Let’s be honest: fashion is evolving. Gone are the days when haute couture was the only voice in the room. Now, the future of fashion speaks in multiple tongues—of collaboration, of culture, of climate consciousness. And Zimbabwe, with its raw talent and rich narratives, is absolutely in the conversation.

So yes—whether you’re a fashion insider, skater kid, conscious consumer, or just someone who knows that threads carry power—this showcase was one for the books.

And here’s to more.

Related