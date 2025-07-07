Russell Crowe’s Weight-Loss Transformation: Before & After Photos

The Thor: Love and Thunder actor was seen looking better – and fitter – than ever on Day 2 of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 in London. For the event, he wore a black suit, a white shirt, a plaid tie, and aviator sunglasses, which swooned the spectators.

Before his appearance at the event, a source told Life & Style that his fiancée played a significant role in his weight-loss journey.

“His weight was getting to a point where it was endangering his health, so she finally had to step up and say something to him,” said the insider.

To consistently follow his weight-loss plan, Crowe and Theriot reportedly did a “complete overhaul of their pantry” and “tossed out all the junk foods and snacks.”

“He didn’t want to go on a super calorie restricted diet, so instead he’s been focused on eating really clean healthy foods, lots of lean protein and fresh veggies and fruits,” the source explained, adding he also began reducing his alcohol intake.

The source revealed: “And of course he’s working out with a personal trainer and doing a lot of cardio to burn off the fat. He’s lost a good 30 pounds at this point, but he’s still hoping to drop another 20 pounds to get back to a healthier weight.”

As for the motivation behind his transformation, the source clarified it is “not really about how he looks.” Rather, “this is about his overall health and making sure he’s around for many years to come.”

“But, of course, he wants to look his best when he walks down the aisle, and that means getting rid of his belly.” the insider concluded.

According to Men’s Health, Crowe has lost 13 (28 pounds) kilograms so far and aims to shed another 9 kilograms (19 pounds).