Rvssian Dusts Off 2009’s ‘Go-Go Club’ Riddim For Najeeriii’s ‘Phat Phat’

With a few tweaks, Rvssian has revived his Go Go Club Riddim, originally released in 2009, for Najeeriii’s latest song, Phat Phat, which premiered on Wednesday.

Najeeriii’s risqué offering explicitly compliments a woman’s “phat phat,” and colorfully describes just how much his fancy is tickled by those who match the criteria. The track’s music video, directed by Ruppi, features Rvssian and Najeeriii across different sets – all themed around gym sessions and working out. Completing the video’s appealing aesthetics are women, of various shapes and sizes, working on their bodies, creatively mixing workouts with dancing.

The slightly altered Go Go Club Riddim, titled the Dutty Money Riddim, incorporates sharper electronic claps at intervals and slightly upping the tempo of its alluring bass line for Najeeriii’s song. Watch the music video below.

Vybz Kartel’s title track Go-Go Club, Blak Ryno’s Bike Back, and Merital’s My Money (Ha Ha) were the most popular tracks from the Go-Go Club riddim. Other versions included Demarco’s A Nuh Wh-re, Gaza Kim and Lisa Hyper’s Bill, Tarrus Riley and Aidonia’s Di Trees, and Leftside’s Mi Tyad.

In 2014, Rvssian shared the story of how he came up with riddim, disclosing in a Largeup.com interview that it took him less than five minutes to make it.

“Most of my riddims that are more successful have been created [quickly], off of feeling more than thinking. Music is an art so you must just feel it. I was on the phone with a girl at the time, messing around on the piano, and by the time the phone call hung up, I turned up the speaker, like ‘This is the sh-t!’” he said.

He further revealed that an associate of his, DJ Frass, came over, and he played it for him.

“I played it for him and he was like ‘Yo dog, it’s lame. You a lose it? Wa dis?’. I sent it to Kartel and tell him it’s the baddest riddim… him call me back and seh it was lame, too!”

The now Latin Grammy-nominated producer shared that he was confident about his creation, and told Vybz Kartel, “You must be high or something, listen to it tomorrow.” Vybz Kartel, Rvssian shared, visited him the next day and did the song, Go Go Club, in one take.

“I knew it was a success,” Rvssian said.