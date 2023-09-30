23
44
16
15
26
5
25
24
3
43
11
47
31
39
4
40
48
13
10
34
49
21
20
46
45
38
2
18
7
22
35
14
50
33
8
29
1
30
9
32
37

Ryder Cup 2023 LIVE! Latest scores, updates and results as Team Europe take huge lead into Saturday

138 4 minutes read


Team Europe look to build on their commanding Ryder Cup advantage in this morning’s foursomes session. Luke Donald’s side enjoyed a dream opening day in Rome, preventing the USA from winning a single match, and have put themselves in charge with a 6½-1½ lead.

They swept yesterday’s foursomes matches and the challenge is to do something similar this time, with Donald unsurprisingly opting for the same four pairings. Rory McIlroy, who already has two point to his name, teams up with Tommy Fleetwood in the opening match, up against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland and Luvdig Aberg then take on Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, who had to settle for half a point in the fourballs as they were left stunned by Jon Rahm’s magic.


Source link

138 4 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal get Havertz boost, Lavia talks; Chelsea step up Caicedo bid; Disasi to Man United

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal get Havertz boost, Lavia talks; Chelsea step up Caicedo bid; Disasi to Man United

Tottenham to step up Ange Postecoglou pursuit next week after Celtic boss impresses Daniel Levy

Tottenham to step up Ange Postecoglou pursuit next week after Celtic boss impresses Daniel Levy

Injury blow for Hatters as Clark and Potts are ruled out 'for a few months'

Injury blow for Hatters as Clark and Potts are ruled out 'for a few months'

Ex-Hatter Lawless heads to Dagenham & Redbridge as Williams joins Hemel

Ex-Hatter Lawless heads to Dagenham & Redbridge as Williams joins Hemel

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo